Fusing classic rock with an intimate setting, the Classic Buzz band will perform at the Alpine Community Center Aug. 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as part of the Alpine Community Center’s free outdoor Summer Concerts in the Park series.

Classic Buzz initially started off as a garageband, that just played “for the fun of it” accord­ing to rhythm guitar, keyboard and harmonica player Richard Lake. Lake, 61, got the band to­gether approximately five years ago and said once the band start­ed playing together, they real­ized they might have a hit and began seeking out opportunities to perform.

The band is comprised of five members: lead vocalist Joey Molina, 47, bass guitarist Steve Payne, 57, drummer Michael Aguilar, 59, lead guitarist Dave Grub, 55, and Lake.

“Everyone grew up with clas­sic rock and that’s what we like to play and that’s what we stick to,” Lake said.

Classic Buzz is a cover band, that enjoys performing songs by Journey, ACDC, Guns n Roses, Aerosmith, Creedence Clearwa­ter Revival and other popular rock bands from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Molina is a profession­ally trained opera singer and teacher which allows the band to perform a wide range of songs from a variety of bands, according to Lake. Molina has performed at Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

“They’re gonna like what they hear and we like people to get up and take part in what we’re do­ing. The more they’re into it the more we’re into it,” Lake said.

In the past, Classic Buzz has played throughout San Diego in front of small and large audi­ences alike, at events such as the annual OMBAC (Old Mission Beach Athletic Club) over the line tournament and the San Di­ego Parrot Head Club (SDPHC) annual anniversary party char­ity fundraiser. Other venues where Classic Buzz has played include the Temecula Wine and Beer garden, Full Circle Saloon and BNS Brewing and Distilling Co.

Their performance at the Alpine Community Center is sure to capture their audience with familiar songs, according to Lake.

According to Alpine Commu­nity Center operations manager Cindi Robertson the Summer Concerts in the Park has been drawing an audience of approxi­mately 300 people each week.

Robertson said the process for finding bands to perform at the Alpine Community Center in­cluded scouting bands on social media and inquiring about their live audience participation and engagement. The Alpine Com­munity Center encourages peo­ple attending Summer Concerts in the Park to bring blankets or chairs to sit on the lawn. Local vendors will be selling food at the Alpine Community Center during the concert.