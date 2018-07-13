When the West Fire ap­proached Shadow Mountain Community Church, Pastor David Thompson parked off the Willows Road exit waiting to see whether the church would be af­fected. A member of the church had alerted him of the July 6 fire’s proximity to the building.

“I just [saw] flames all around it. There were times where I saw it went around all of our trees and saw fire going up the church,” Thompson said.

Despite being surrounded Shadow Mountain Community Church was left completely unharmed by the West Fire. Thompson said the church community is determined to help those affected by the fire in whatever way they can, wheth­er rebuilding takes a week or five years.

“I said ‘Lord alright, if you want it to be here then it’s going to be here. Otherwise, if it’s go­ing to go then it doesn’t matter if it’s standing or not were still going to do stuff for the commu­nity’,” Thompson said.

Thompson said Shadow Mountain Community Church has raised approximately $10,000 for fire victims and is putting together care packages for those affected as well.

The church has also reached out to church members that were affected in previous fires to find out exactly what people need when their homes burn down, which include items such as masks, gloves, soap, toiletries, women’s hygiene products and deodorant, according to Thomp­son.

“We don’t obviously expect anything in return, we just want to do this because God called us here and our church is still standing.”