Hours after the San Diego Padres defeated the Atlanta Braves, 3-1, at Petco Park on June 6, 48 top prep players from the CIF-San Diego Section played in the inaugural Padres High School All-Star Game.

The county’s best got some big league dirt on their cleats on an evening that included a home run derby and a nine-inning baseball game.

The 15 and 805 freeways served as the divid­ing line between the two squads, both equal with talent from next-level prospects.

At the helm of the East team was Granite Hills coach James Davis, who was honored as the San Diego Section Coach of the Year be­fore the Padres game after leading the Eagles to a 15-11 season. Jake Fenn, Trevor Hazelhurst and Sean McGrew suited up for their skipper one more time on baseball’s biggest stage in San Diego.

“It was pretty special to be around these great kids and to have three of them be your own,” Davis said. “I love them all and they are a really special group.”

Fenn drove in an important run in the ninth inning with a double and also scored as part of the East team’s late comeback to force a 7-7 tie. Hazelhurst had an infield single and a sto­len base in the game while also crushing three home runs in the pregame home run derby.

“The atmosphere makes me excited about the future and the potential of getting drafted one day,” Hazelhurst said. “Tonight was incredible. I really wouldn’t want to end it any other way.”

Most of the players have now completed their high school ca­reers and will be taking on new challenges at the next level.

Hazelhurst and Fenn have both committed to play college baseball at Nevada next season.

“It was amazing,” Fenn ex­plained. “The field (at Petco Park) looks a lot larger when you actually are on it. It was awe­some how the game ended – it was one of the most exciting mo­ments of the season.”