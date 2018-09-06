A Tuesday 9 a.m. motion hearing in federal court lasting less than 10 minutes resulted in Republican Congressman Dun­can Hunter Jr.’s and Margaret Hunter’s trial start date getting pushed back up to three weeks.

Hunter and his wife were in­dicted Aug. 21 for personal use of campaign funds between 2010 and 2017 and totaling more than $250,000.

Federal law stipulates that criminal trials must begin a little over two months after de­fendants are formally charged in court.

According to the Speedy Trial Act, trials must begin within 70 days from the date the infor­mation or indictment is filed, or from the date the defendant appears in court, whichever is later. The law also states that a trial may not commence less than 30 days after the defendant appears in court, unless the de­fendant agrees in writing to an earlier date.

The Hunters were arraigned Aug. 23.

Had the delay not been grant­ed the Hunters’ trial would have started Nov. 1, five days before congressional elections take place on Nov. 6.

However, with the added time both the prosecution and de­fense could see the trial start Nov. 22, about two week after voters must decide if they want to re-elect Hunter.

During the same hearing Dun­can Hunter’s attorney Greg Vega requested that Judge Thomas Whelan waive the requirement for Hunter to appear in court on Sept. 24 for a status hearing. Whelan denied the request.

The Hunters both pleaded not guilty to 60 counts of conspiracy to commit offenses, wire fraud, falsification of records and pro­hibited use of campaign funds. At their arraignment Hunter’s bail was set at $15,000 and Mar­garet Hunter’s bail was $10,000.

According to a 47-page indict­ment, the Hunters expenditures using campaign funds included family vacations, meals, private school tuition and household utility bills.

Despite his indictment, Hunt­er will be on the ballot for re­election in the 50th district, up against Democratic candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar come No­vember.