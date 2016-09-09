By: Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

On Sunday, September 4, starting at 11:00 the annual Our Lady of Light Barbeque began. Bundles of meat were pulled up out of the deep pit that was specifically made for this event, years ago. Meals, by the hundreds were served to include a barbeque beef, from an age old recipe that was slow-roasted in the ground for over twelve hours, baked beans created from an honored family recipe, a roll and a cool coleslaw that is always refreshing on a hot summer day. The

Preparation for this huge event begins the night before when over 1200 lbs. of beef is cut, seasoned, wrapped and buried. The small parish of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church gathers togethter for a tremendous amount of work to set up for this celebration that lasts seven hours beginning at 11 a.m. just after the last Mass on Sunday morning, and ends at 6 p.m. They host thousands in the small town of Descanso to enjoy a wonderful meal and a day full of entertainment.

When the band starts to play, the party begins, the dancers begin to whirl and all the fun begins. From the raffle to the 50/50 drawing, to the music, to the fun games, there is something here for everyone. Grandma’s attic always yields treasures to all. There were games for the kids and even live entertainment in the form of the Outlaws and their old western skits.