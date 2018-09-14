The San Diego County Board of Supervisors placed three measures on the Nov. 6 ballot. One measure would codify the county charter that proceeds from any long-term general fund obligation shall not be used to finance current operations or recurring needs and that funds appropriated for pension stabilization shall not be used for any purpose other than pension-related liabilities. Another measure would help ensure balanced representation for residents of unincorporated communities by requiring, contigent upon population permitting, at least three of the five Supervisorial districts to have unincorporated territory with two of those districts having an area predominantly outside incorporated cities. The third measure modifies the timetable for a special election to fill Board of Supervisors vacancy, but does not remove the option of the county supervisors appointing a replacement to the vacancy. The supervisors also authorized Diane Jacob, who is the Board of Supervisors vice-chair, and board chair Kristin Gaspar to sign ballot arguments in favor of the proposed amendment and to sign a rebuttal to any argument against the measures.