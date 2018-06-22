To permit or not to permit?

That was the question for the crowd on June 12 at the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce “Hot Topics Busi­ness Breakfast.

The event that featured infor­mation about San Diego County requirements for event permits was at the Alpine Woman’s Club, 2156 Alpine Blvd.

Stacey Smith and Marisa Ramos, both of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, and Jescel Esteban and Joann Fang, both supervising envi­ronmental specialists, were the guest speakers.

“If it’s possible for us to per­mit the event, we’ll permit the event,” said Smith, sheriff’s li­censing supervisor. “It depends entirely on what the event is and how much notice we have. We’re willing to work with people.”

However, deputies can stop an event or issue a warning with community event permit (CEP) information, Smith said.

“What’s the penalty for not getting a permit?” asked Cham­ber Director Chris Wiley of Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.

“You could be fined,” was the reply.

A significant issue was when a party or event requires a per­mit or when the county consid­ers it to be private with no per­mit required.

“If it’s by invitation only is­sued by mail, private Facebook or e –mail,” a permit wouldn’t be required, Smith said later. “We should not be able to see a flyer, a banner or signs (about private events).”

Chamber members and guests also inquired about when to start working with the county on an event— at least 60 days before the event if it’s a new one; the cost of permits and why fingerprints are sometimes re­quired.

The sheriff’s department re­quires fingerprints for all events except for but not for nonprofit ones, Smith said.

“We’re ensuring when the sheriff issues an event permit that we’re not issuing it to some­one with a criminal history,” she explained.

Up to 10 government agencies may be involved in issuing a per­mit ---- food and housing, zoning, building, sheriff’s licensing, risk management, traffic control, re­cycling, noise abatement, parks and recreation and animal con­trol. That can take a while.

Emcee Jeff Morris, the Cham­ber’s executive administrator, told everyone that if there’s more interest in the county’s Community Event Process a longer session can be scheduled.

For-profit organizations can call the Sheriff’s Licensing Divi­sion at (858) 974-2121 for more information. Non-profit groups can call the Department of En­vironmental Health at (858) 694-3614 for details. Websites www.sdcountyCEP.org or www. sdcdeh.org are also helpful.