By: Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

Alpine Boulevard streetscape construction began approximately two weeks ago, but the closures on the boulevard seem to be just in time for school opening for the new term. Currently construction is just in front of Alpine Elementary, at the new crosswalk, but as the sidewalks are installed, workers will continually move up Alpine Boulevard until the sidewalk project is complete.

The construction work will consist of:

• Construction of missing streescape improvemetns.

• Curb and Gutter

• Sidewalks and pedestrian ramps

• Storm drain

improvements

• Driveways and retaining walls

• Pedestrian Bridges

• The work will take place on Alpine Blvd., from Tavern Rd., heading east the South Grade Rd.

The community will be impacted by temporary “No Parking” signs that will be posted 48 hours before construction activities start. Vehicles parked in violation of the signs will be towed.

There will lane closures, detours and restricted access between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The anticipated construction schedule will continue through December of 2016, with a Monday through Friday work schedule. The contractor who is working on this project is Tri-Group Construction and Development. For questions one may contact Gus Assi (858-583-1850) The County of San Diego Resident Engineer is Ian Nguyen (858-232-1068).