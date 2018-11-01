Dancing donkeys delight By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson
Some Alpine residents made their way to Campo Oct. 27 to visit their friend Kim Fuson and her husband David on their ranch. But it was no ordinary visit.
The visitors were there to witness the Fantasy Review show, featuring dancing, choreographed movements and jumps by the Fuson’s donkeys, miniature horse, and other animals.
Alpine residents would recognize the collection of donkeys from Alpine events like the Fourth of July parade or the Annual Alpine Village Christmas Parade of Lights and Snow Festival which they have participated in. The Fusons own and operate Fantasy Donkeys and Fantasy Unicorns that make appearances at special occasions such as birthday parties,
anniversaries, and weddings.
“I’m helping to get the donkeys ready for the show—tutus and little outfits. There are about 10 acts,” said Alyssa Signoure, who grew up in Alpine but currently lives in Valencia. “I want to move back!”
Kim Fuson noted that the tutu costumes and bejeweled bridles for the donkeys, mules, and mini-horse that danced cost thousands of dollars.
Master of ceremonies, Ron Shumate, not only sang during the roughly 45-minute evening show but oversaw a music set that included the Dancing Queen, More than a Woman, Puttin’ on the Ritz, and Circle of Life. Shumate’s take on the donkeys--“Can they line dance?”
“I’ve got a BLM (Bureau of Land Management donkey), Luke, I’d love for him to learn to dance,” said Dehesa resident Gail Ross.
“I work at a bank and Kim banks there,” said Karen McCarthy, who works at the Alpine branch of California Bank & Trust.
“If anyone can get a donkey to dance, she can,” said McCarthy about a donkey that can be taught to dance.
McCarthy’s grandchildren, Lori, 16, and Ethan, 9, appeared in the last act leading their farm animals during the Circle of Life song.
“I was super excited to see the zebras, the donkeys in their tutus, and Penelope,” said Debra Wesche.
Penelope, the “star” of the show, was guided by Kim Fuson, in a corral with spot lights and music, that saw alternate
combined moments of hitting her marks and then appearing as a “little-kid-with-a-mind” of her own performing in a Christmas kiddie play. A later act had the “Rockettes” chorus-line, tutu-wearing farm animals running in a group dance around the corral.
About two dozen people enjoyed a pre-show dinner and then moved to bales of hay, covered with colorful serapes to sit on during the performance. The show was preceded by a presentation about zebras.
“I trained them a year,” Kim Fuson, using the Liberty method of training typically used for horses. This was the inaugural show with the donkeys, mules, mini-horses performing at night under the lights, with music, and a crowd.
David Fuson, who used to work at Pine Valley’s Bradley’s Stables, said they are dreaming big and would like to eventually take the Fantasy Review to Las Vegas.
“The kids had fun,” said McCarthy after the dancing donkey show ended. To find out about future shows call: 619/772-7108.