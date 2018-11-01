Some Alpine residents made their way to Campo Oct. 27 to visit their friend Kim Fuson and her husband David on their ranch. But it was no ordinary visit.

The visitors were there to witness the Fantasy Review show, featuring dancing, choreo­graphed movements and jumps by the Fuson’s donkeys, minia­ture horse, and other animals.

Alpine residents would recog­nize the collection of donkeys from Alpine events like the Fourth of July parade or the An­nual Alpine Village Christmas Parade of Lights and Snow Fes­tival which they have partici­pated in. The Fusons own and operate Fantasy Donkeys and Fantasy Unicorns that make ap­pearances at special occasions such as birthday parties,

anni­versaries, and weddings.

“I’m helping to get the don­keys ready for the show—tutus and little outfits. There are about 10 acts,” said Alyssa Si­gnoure, who grew up in Alpine but currently lives in Valencia. “I want to move back!”

Kim Fuson noted that the tutu costumes and bejeweled bridles for the donkeys, mules, and mini-horse that danced cost thousands of dollars.

Master of ceremonies, Ron Shumate, not only sang dur­ing the roughly 45-minute eve­ning show but oversaw a music set that included the Dancing Queen, More than a Woman, Puttin’ on the Ritz, and Circle of Life. Shumate’s take on the donkeys--“Can they line dance?”

“I’ve got a BLM (Bureau of Land Management donkey), Luke, I’d love for him to learn to dance,” said Dehesa resident Gail Ross.

“I work at a bank and Kim banks there,” said Karen Mc­Carthy, who works at the Al­pine branch of California Bank & Trust.

“If anyone can get a donkey to dance, she can,” said McCar­thy about a donkey that can be taught to dance.

McCarthy’s grandchildren, Lori, 16, and Ethan, 9, appeared in the last act leading their farm animals during the Circle of Life song.

“I was super excited to see the zebras, the donkeys in their tu­tus, and Penelope,” said Debra Wesche.

Penelope, the “star” of the show, was guided by Kim Fuson, in a corral with spot lights and music, that saw alternate

com­bined moments of hitting her marks and then appearing as a “little-kid-with-a-mind” of her own performing in a Christmas kiddie play. A later act had the “Rockettes” chorus-line, tutu-wearing farm animals running in a group dance around the cor­ral.

About two dozen people en­joyed a pre-show dinner and then moved to bales of hay, covered with colorful serapes to sit on during the performance. The show was preceded by a presen­tation about zebras.

“I trained them a year,” Kim Fuson, using the Liberty meth­od of training typically used for horses. This was the inau­gural show with the donkeys, mules, mini-horses performing at night under the lights, with music, and a crowd.

David Fuson, who used to work at Pine Valley’s Bradley’s Stables, said they are dreaming big and would like to eventually take the Fantasy Review to Las Vegas.

“The kids had fun,” said McCarthy after the dancing donkey show ended. To find out about future shows call: 619/772-7108.