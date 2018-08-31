The murder trial of an Alpine woman accused of shooting a party guest with a gun concealed in a boot was delayed Monday until Dec. 3.

Angela Marie Meza, 49, waived her right to have a speedy trial in El Cajon Superior Court in the death of Lorenzo Alejan­dro Rodriguez, 42, of Alpine.

Guests at the home at 31 Viejas Grade Road testified that Meza was sitting in a chair with an UGG boot in her lap and suddenly it erupted with a gunshot.

A guest testified she saw smoke coming from a hole in the boot where a bullet was fired.

Rodriguez was shot in the torso and he asked Meza why she shot him, but didn’t get an answer. Party guests fled, some going through windows, accord­ing to testimony in the March preliminary hearing.

There was no argument be­tween anyone before the May 16, 2017, shooting. A party guest testified one person said

cryp­tically, “Angela had a bullet for everyone in the house,” but no one took the comment seriously.

Meza has pleaded not guilty. She remains in the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility on $4 million bail.