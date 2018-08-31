December trial for boot blaster By Neal Putnam
The murder trial of an Alpine woman accused of shooting a party guest with a gun concealed in a boot was delayed Monday until Dec. 3.
Angela Marie Meza, 49, waived her right to have a speedy trial in El Cajon Superior Court in the death of Lorenzo Alejandro Rodriguez, 42, of Alpine.
Guests at the home at 31 Viejas Grade Road testified that Meza was sitting in a chair with an UGG boot in her lap and suddenly it erupted with a gunshot.
A guest testified she saw smoke coming from a hole in the boot where a bullet was fired.
Rodriguez was shot in the torso and he asked Meza why she shot him, but didn’t get an answer. Party guests fled, some going through windows, according to testimony in the March preliminary hearing.
There was no argument between anyone before the May 16, 2017, shooting. A party guest testified one person said
cryptically, “Angela had a bullet for everyone in the house,” but no one took the comment seriously.
Meza has pleaded not guilty. She remains in the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility on $4 million bail.