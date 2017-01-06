By: Joe Naiman

For The Alpine Sun

The approval of County of San Diego mid-year budget adjustments included funding improvements to the Descanso fire station. The budget adjustments were approved on a 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote December 13. The $1,628,173 appropriated for the Descanso fire station improvements will also fund various facilities

improvements at other San Diego County Regional Fire Authority stations.

“I want to thank them for putting it in the budget and fixing that problem and responding to our request,” said Supervisor Bill Horn. In their entirety the mid-year budget changes will increase general fund appropriations by a net amount of $10,128,636. A 2015-16 fund balance in the general fund for the county’s Public Safety Group enabled the funding for the fire station improvements.

In January 2016 the San Diego County Regional Fire Authority approved a service agreement with the Jamul Indian Village, and the mid-year

changes also include appropriating $743,750 for the SDCRFA to improve information technology and emergency communication center dispatch

consoles.

A balance from the 2015-16 general fund of the county’s Department of Public Works allowed the appropriation of $1,000,000 to implement non-motorized transportation infrastructure such as sidewalks and curb ramps at various locations throughout the unincorporated county. The completion of a pedestrian gap analysis project will determine the locations which will have the highest priority for those improvements.