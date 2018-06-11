The drunk driver who caused the death of the hus­band of the former Alpine Sun editor was sentenced May 17 to six years in state prison.

David Armando Olvera, 30, said nothing in court before he was sentenced for causing the death of Gregory Scott, 40, who was killed June 17, 2017. Scott crashed into Olvera’s Jeep at 2:50 a.m. which was left in the fast lane of Interstate 15 north of Friars Road.

Scott was driving home to his wife and two children in Spring Valley following a late night hockey practice. He was married to Christy Scott, who was the editor of The Alpine Sun for many years.

Olvera, of Chula Vista, plead­ed guilty April 20 to gross ve­hicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI. San Di­ego Superior Court Judge Tim­othy Walsh set sentencing for May 17.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Timothy Walsh gave Ol­vera credit for serving 335 days in jail and fined him $3,894.

Walsh ordered Olvera to pay restitution to Scott’s widow and three other drivers who also crashed into the Jeep, but set a hearing for July 23 to de­termine how much the restitu­tion would be.

Olvera’s parents and other family members attended the sentencing.

Deputy District Attorney Andrew Aguilar said his office agreed to a 6-year sentence due to “causation issues” regarding the crash.

Olvera was not driving and wasn’t in the car when the other vehicles struck his Jeep. Apparently, Olvera struck the center median and he left his car in the two freeway lanes.

The prosecutor said there was “no direct evidence” that showed what happened to the Jeep before it became disabled. He also said in court that Greg­ory Scott was not wearing a seat belt at the time and that contributed to his death.

Aguilar said his office felt it was “best to settle” the case rather than go to trial.

Olvera’s blood/alcohol level was registered at .21 several hours after the crash, said Aguilar.

After leaving his Jeep on the freeway, he went to a wooded area and fell asleep, according to previous testimony.

Scott was the second motor­ist which hit Olvera’s Jeep as three other drivers also struck the vehicles. Another motorist suffered a concussion.

Olvera left his brown flip flops in the driver’s compart­ment and walked barefoot to his parents’ home which was about a mile away.

Olvera had two misde­meanor convictions for drunk driving in 2007 and 2009, ac­cording to court records. The prosecutor said he was aware of the dangers of drinking and driving because he attended a Mothers Against Drunk Driv­ers impact panel as part of pro­bation.