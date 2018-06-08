A mother’s dream and a daughter’s determination have created a new business in Bou­levard!

With the help of family, friends and the small back coun­try community, Burgio Feed & Supply held its grand opening on June 2. It’s at 39605 Old High­way 80, south of Interstate 8’s Exit 65.

“We are brand new owners,” Audra Burgio said. “It’s family owned. Mama said ‘I’ve always dreamed of this.’ So this was her dream. Two months later, here we are. God was with us every step of the way.”

Family, friends, neighbors and Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce staff helped celebrate the ribbon cut­ting. Burgio’s mom, Shirley Hall, was all smiles.

Free hot dogs, a tractor and tools display and drawings helped make the hometown event memorable. Gently pet­ting “Frizzies” and “Silkies” chicks was very popular.

Amy Spencer, Mrs. West Coast All-Star United States 2018, and her daughters ---- Monica Spencer, Miss Teen Cal­ifornia All-Star United States 2018, and Emma Spencer, Junior Miss California All-Star United States 2018 ---- helped customers learn more about the store.

In addition to chickens, Burgio Feed & Supply offers turkeys and a full line of Star Milling’s Ace High feeds with everything for livestock, dogs and cats from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Dog grooming is avail­able.

Crafts, fancy jeans and unusu­al gift and decorating items are also for sale at the store, which is about an hour’s drive east from San Diego and 35 minutes from Alpine.

“You would not believe the local artisans that are tucked away out here,” Audra Burgio said.

Almost every Saturday there will be an event, she said. Bur­gio’s is scheduling the first Saturday of each month for edu­cational classes and the second Saturdays for a veterinarian.

On July 21, the businesswom­an said, everyone is invited to the First Boulevard Country Market. Twenty free booths, 10 feet by 10 feet each, are being of­fered to vendors.

“I’m glad the store’s up here,” said customer Vickie Burich of Campo. “We need this up here.”

Burgio said there isn’t a lot for local youth and older people to do. Her goal, she said, is to pro­vide activities as well as make it easier for people to shop with­out driving for miles.

“I plan on doing 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America)” and have classes, said Burgio. “I really want people to know there’s a feed store with custom­er service with a heart. I hope we’re going to be a bright light in this community.”

Call (619) 249-3876, or e-mail audrahall67@yahoo.com for more information.