By The Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce

For The Alpine Sun

Ronda McLauchlan of the Alpine Education Foundation has entered the 2017 Alpine Honorary Mayor Race!

McLauchlan will raise money for the AEF’s Tech 4 Kids to purchase technology for Alpine schools.

Presented by the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce, each dollar donated to a candidate’s campaign is a “vote.” The candidate with the most dollar votes wins. All the money each candidate raises goes to his or her favorite cause or project to improve Alpine.

The other candidates are Chamber Directors Rose Signore of Postal Annex of Alpine and Frank Sturniolo of REACH Air Medical Service, and Clayton Mauldin of Clayco Electric Inc.

Signore’s cause is the Kylie Rowand Foundation to help children with cancer. Sturniolo’s dollar votes will go to the East County Transitional Living Center to assist people changing their lives. Donations to Mauldin’s campaign will support the Alpine Youth Center.

Call the Chamber at (619) 445-2722 for more information.