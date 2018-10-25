New Executive Director Alex Ward of the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce fell in love with the region

be­fore he got the job.

“It clicked with me when I came for the interview,” Ward said. “It reminded me of home, beautiful and industrious. It has so much potential.”

Already familiar with the beauty and attractions of the communities of Alpine and the Mountain Empire, Ward started working Oct. 15 at the Chamber office in the Alpine Regional Center at 1620 Alpine Blvd. in Alpine.

The Chamber’s Board of Di­rectors and staff officially wel­comed him the next day at an after-hours office reception.

“Alex has shown in his short time here incredible abilities and talents, and the organiza­tional skills to take the Cham­ber to the next level,” said Board Chairman Bob Ring of the Al­pine Baron’s Market.

Until he accepted the Alpine position, Ward had been work­ing for more than four years as Director of Operations for San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter Asso­ciation, responsible for the his­toric16 -square-block entertain­ment district bordering on San Diego Bay.

The Association plays a key role for such events as the in­ternationally known San Di­ego Comic-Con. The district includes upscale housing and a wide variety of businesses and organizations.

Ward said his job there fo­cused on improving the pedes­trian experience, parking prob­lems and --- his personal favorite ---- creating a Sunday Artisan Market for arts and crafts.

“I spent my time at the Gaslamp Quarter Association staying ahead of the competi­tion,” Ward said. “We focused on the Gaslamp Quarter’s history and attractions to inform visi­tors of the unique experience they’d find.”

Meanwhile, the Tucker, GA, native said, he said he had fall­en in love with East San Diego County’s hills, valleys, moun­tains and desert while explor­ing. The exploration included Alpine and the Mountain Em­pire ---- almost half the county.

The rural romance began when he attended two confer­ences in San Diego while still living in the East after under­graduate work at Syracuse Uni­versity in upstate New York and graduate work at Rutgers Uni­versity in New Jersey.

Ward, who had relatives in the military here, said he finally decided to “find all the things wrong with this place so I could move on and quit thinking about it.”

“I couldn’t find anything wrong,” he continued. “San Di­ego County is teeming with natural beauty and friendly, hardworking people.”

The new executive director said he sees an opportunity now to build on local community pride, individuals, businesses and organizations to help beau­tiful rural, unincorporated com­munities with unique attrac­tions do well.