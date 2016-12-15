Every year Alpine residents open their homes up with their beautiful holiday décor, to spread the holiday cheer for the Alpine Woman’s Club Annual Christmas Home Tour. This year The Anderson Guest Home was open, a romantic, secluded hide-away. This charming little dwelling features Old Mexican décor, arched wooden doors, stained glass window and decks with a wonderful mountain view.

The David Residence was the next location on the tour. Their bright lights, colored ribbon, large and small boxes festively wrapped help to make their home cheerfully welcome.

The Lamar home is a sight to see with their eighteen themed Christmas trees. Alpine Garden and Gifts had an amazing turnout for Christmas in their nursery, with vendors and artisans offering everything from handmade jewelry and greeting cards to yard sculpture. The Hujing Home in Dehesa Valley featured fresh greenery and original ornaments along with original family heirloom ornaments. The Bogert residence traditional farmhouse style home is hospitable inviting and comfortable, and their traditional Christmas décor is holiday magic. The Alpine Historical Society was on the tour with history and Christmas from 1800 to present day.

This tour is one of the big events of the Alpine Woman’s Club that helps with their objectives to promote the social, civic, educational and cultural advancement of the citizen’s of Alpine. The Alpine Woman’s Club owns the historic Town Hall building built in 1899.