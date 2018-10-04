Gymnasts aim for Texas, Austria By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson
It was Saturday night live at Alpine’s Gym Trix Inc. Gym Trix’s Team Gym held a sleepover, a fundraiser,
at their 48,000-sq.ft. facility on Tavern Road Sept. 29-30.
“We have 50 here,” said Kristi Gorney, team leader for Alpine’s location, “We usually raise about a $1,000. We do fundraisers all year.” Those fundraisers will help them send teams to the nationals in Texas this summer and the world competition, 16th World Gymnaestrada, in Austria, next summer.
Pizza, games, kids showing their skills in gymnastics on their spring/wood flooring, a showing of the movie “Coco,” and a pancake breakfast were just part of the overall fun-filled evening that started at 6:30 p.m. Saturday to Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.
The gym was alive with kids jumping, rolling, on the parallel bars, piles of sleeping bags, stuffed animals and more, along with moms like Summer Neibert and Jennifer Wylie.
“He loves gymnastics and loves to be a contortionist,” said Neibert of her 9-year-old son Anson.
Neibert has been commuting for what will be their third year, from Pine Valley, just to bring her son to the practices in the sport he loves.
“It’s fun. My favorite is aerial cartwheels with no hands,” said Anson. He not only showcased his cartwheel but his contortionist-like, modified chin stand.
“I wish I had known about Gym Trix earlier,” said Julian resident and mother of five Jennifer Wylie, “We’ve been coming here about a year.”
Her 8-year-old daughter Alyssa will be competing at the Gymaestrada next year.
“She’s picking up a skill a week,” said Wylie. Wylie noted her daughter is working on getting her passport and reading and researching about Austria in preparation for the world competition she will be competing in in 2019.
Gorney is the choreographer and designer of the competition outfits.
“This last year we placed second and third in the nationals in three different levels,” said Gorney.
“I pick instrumental music like Lindsey Stirling, Nathan Lanier and a Darth Vader theme for the little ones. I choreograph all the routines,” said Gorney, “I play to the kids’ strengths.”
Gorney’s gym kids perform at fall festivals, the San Diego County Fair and other local events.
“It used to be an indoor swimming school. When we moved in, it was half gym and half swimming pool,” said Gorney.
Karen Smith, a former student of Gorney, owns the gym. Alpine is their main location and they have satellite gyms in La Mesa and Lakeside.