It was Saturday night live at Alpine’s Gym Trix Inc. Gym Trix’s Team Gym held a sleepover, a fundraiser,

at their 48,000-sq.ft. facility on Tavern Road Sept. 29-30.

“We have 50 here,” said Kristi Gorney, team leader for Alpine’s location, “We usually raise about a $1,000. We do fundraisers all year.” Those fundraisers will help them send teams to the nationals in Texas this summer and the world competition, 16th World Gymnaestrada, in Aus­tria, next summer.

Pizza, games, kids showing their skills in gymnastics on their spring/wood flooring, a showing of the movie “Coco,” and a pancake breakfast were just part of the overall fun-filled evening that started at 6:30 p.m. Saturday to Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The gym was alive with kids jumping, rolling, on the paral­lel bars, piles of sleeping bags, stuffed animals and more, along with moms like Summer Neib­ert and Jennifer Wylie.

“He loves gymnastics and loves to be a contortionist,” said Neibert of her 9-year-old son Anson.

Neibert has been com­muting for what will be their third year, from Pine Valley, just to bring her son to the practices in the sport he loves.

“It’s fun. My favorite is aerial cartwheels with no hands,” said Anson. He not only show­cased his cartwheel but his contortionist-like, modified chin stand.

“I wish I had known about Gym Trix earlier,” said Julian resident and mother of five Jen­nifer Wylie, “We’ve been com­ing here about a year.”

Her 8-year-old daughter Alyssa will be competing at the Gymaestrada next year.

“She’s picking up a skill a week,” said Wylie. Wylie noted her daughter is working on get­ting her passport and reading and researching about Austria in preparation for the world competition she will be compet­ing in in 2019.

Gorney is the choreographer and designer of the competition outfits.

“This last year we placed sec­ond and third in the nationals in three different levels,” said Gorney.

“I pick instrumental mu­sic like Lindsey Stirling, Na­than Lanier and a Darth Va­der theme for the little ones. I choreograph all the routines,” said Gorney, “I play to the kids’ strengths.”

Gorney’s gym kids perform at fall festivals, the San Diego County Fair and other local events.

“It used to be an indoor swim­ming school. When we moved in, it was half gym and half swimming pool,” said Gorney.

Karen Smith, a former stu­dent of Gorney, owns the gym. Alpine is their main location and they have satellite gyms in La Mesa and Lakeside.