Maggie Lutz browsed for free items for her grandchildren on Oct. 6 in a rural parking lot on the eastern edge of El Cajon.

Lutz was among dozens of people looking for new or gently used clothing and other useful things donated to the Harbison Canyon Lions Club’s Commu­nity Swap N Shop.

Held at Old Ironsides Park at 326 Harbison Canyon Road, mounds of items were available. Carefully holding children’s winter pajamas and a toy for her grandchildren, Lutz methodi­cally searched every large pile of donations.

“I’m glad they do it,” Lutz said about the Harbison Canyon Li­ons Club. “It’s a beautiful thing to help the community.”

Formed after the 2003 Cedar Fire that destroyed 287 out of 388 homes at the time in Har­bison Canyon, the organization helped the small canyon com­munity recover and rebuild.

Over the years the organiza­tion started providing the Swap N Shops and Santa’s Lions for families in need at Christmas.

The club, a member of the Al­pine Mountain Empire Cham­ber of Commerce, also holds an annual student speakers’ con­test with scholarships for win­ners, community Easter egg hunts, Christmas parties and dinner events.

The Harbison Canyon Lions have provided medical shower handles, a wheelchair lift, eye­glasses and vision screenings, said Past President Mary Man­ning and current President Dor­othy Stewart.

The club needs more mem­bers to continue providing help for the community, the women said.

“We have 10 volunteers, in­cluding two high school stu­dents who are doing community service, to help today,” Stewart said. “Any items left over today will have to be packed up to go to the Crisis House in El Cajon for abused, battered or pregnant women, and other charities.”

Holding out a hand toward the Swap N Shop, Manning cheer­fully said club members call it “Nordstrom East.”

Every Swap N Shop has a unique item and club mem­bers screen all donations to find it.

“One of the funny things we got once was a chair with no legs,” Manning said. “Gosh darn it — some­body took it!”

That mystery still has the Lions wondering how the legless chair was used.

Anyone interested in be­ing a Harbison Canyon Lion can call (619) 445-5044 or e-mail edandmarym@cox.net for information.