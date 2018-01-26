By: Jim Lundquist

For The Alpine Sun

The Campo Railroad Park & Museum has set up a donation page to help offset the costs of relocating and reconstructing the former Alpine train. Formerly lovingly operated for children of all ages by Roy Athey, the Museum is committed to keeping the legacy alive in Campo with a dynamic exhibit of not only the train ride but also to include a faux mine complete with mining equipment to explain San Diego County’s many gold and precious metal mines.

Moving the train and setting it up was an unexpected gift and funds are simply not available today to put it back together. “The Museum is extremely grateful for the donation” said Jim Lundquist, Alpine resident and the Museum’s Director of Museum Services. “Last year, we had a need to invest over $120,000 in our railway, and there were no funds available at this time to fund the development of the mine train including the relocation of the equipment from Alpine, the grading and preparation of the roadbed, laying tracks, installing electrical power, constructing the mine tunnel and building another passenger coach.”

The budget for the project is:

Finish the Grading for the Mine Train including depot and platforms $6400.

Concrete crossing of mine train and driveway, setting up the wig-wag $4800.

Three 9’ 6” containers set up, covered with asphalt/similar, covered with Dirt/wood, w/tracks and basic mine exhibit $18,000.

400 amp/240 volt electrical service to the mine for charging batteries $5200.

Construct an additional coach and add mechanical emergency brakes for two coaches and the caboose $5000.

We have built in a 20% Contingency: $8,000, making the project total $47,400

The first $1,000 has been donated towards that cause with the donation of a RV to the Museum which has been sold. In addition, John Hansen House Movers has stepped in to underwrite the majority of the costs to relocate the small depot from Alpine to Campo. “Many people have expressed gratitude to Roy for his years of train rides and his finding a good home for the train” said Lundquist. “Our hope now is those same people, and anyone with an interest in children and history to assist us with a cash donation.” Donations can be made through the Museum’s web site at: www.camporailroadpark.com/donate. Select mine train as your donation fund. If you would like to assist Lundquist in reconstructing the railway in Campo, volunteers are needed for that effort as well. Email Jim@psrm.org to offer your services.

If you would like more information regarding this project please contact: Jim Lundquist, 619-417-7059, JimLundquist@gmail.com.

