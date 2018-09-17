The 19th annual Alpine Ki­wanis Chili Cook-off will take place Saturday Sept. 22. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alpine Com­munity Center, adjacent to Al­pine Elementary School where the car show will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone that attends the event and buys $10 worth of tickets will get three stickers that can be used to vote for the best chili. People may vote for their favor­ite chili more than once. Tick­ets can be used for chili tasting, food and drinks.

Half of the proceeds from the cook-off will go towards the Al­pine Community Center and the other 50 percent will go towards children’s projects that the Al­pine Kiwanis club works on, such as sponsoring boy scouts and sports teams.

Chili cook-off coordinator and Alpine Kiwanis member Pene Manale said they expect about 20 chili cookers and usually have around 80 or 90 cars at the car show.

According to Manale, the chili cook-off usually draws approxi­mately 600 to 800 people each year.

“I’m looking forward to a good turnout from the Alpine com­munity,” Manale said.

Aside from chili, there will be a beer garden and the Alpine Kiwanis club will be making quarter pound hot dogs. Nachos, ice cream, sodas and waters will also be for sale, according to Ma­nale. Attendees will have the opportunity to win gift baskets filled with birdhouses, gift cer­tificates to local restaurants and wine. The Ideas, a rock and roll band, will also play live music at the event.

“It’s kid friendly. We have a nice playground that’s fenced that kids can play at while peo­ple try chili,” Manale said.

Manale said other activities for children include the chance to get their face painted. Lo­cal vendors will have booths at the cook-off including Crafts by John, where original handcraft­ed recycled art will be for sale.

Tickets are available for pur­chase before the chili cook-off at the Alpine Chamber of Com­merce, the Alpine Community Center and through any Al­pine Kiwanian. Presale tickets include four extra chili tasting tickets, worth $2. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event.