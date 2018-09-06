Hunter protestors return to courthouse By Rebecca Jefferis Williamson
The indictment and anticipated trial of a congressman— the son of a beloved congressman who held the same seat for decades before watching his prodigy take his place in the House of Representatives— draws a variety of onlookers.
When Congressman Duncan Hunter Jr. and his wife Margaret were arraigned two weeks ago on federal charges of campaign fraud they were greeted at the downtown San Diego courthouse by a throng of media and dozens of protestors, some of whom yelled “Shame!” and “Lock Him Up!” as Duncan Hunter made his way inside the building.
On Tuesday a large group of reporters were there again, as was a gathering of protestors, some who said they were there because of their concern with corruption in politics, others because of their disenchantment with their elected representative.
“I would protest against anyone, Democrat or Republican, who has done this,” said Deborah Fleming outside the court house. The semi-retired woman volunteers on Amma Campar Najjar’s campaign to unseat Hunter in November. She said Hunter is interested only in serving his own needs.
“He’s supposed to be my representative, but he doesn’t represent me. I live in Escondido. He is not representing anyone but himself. His record speaks for itself,” Fleming said.
Carolynn Mueller-Crooks, who was also at the Tuesday court appearance said she believes the allegations against Hunter are indicative of a larger problem.
“I’m a very concerned citizen and I regard Duncan D. Hunter as a symptom of the larger problem where we elect shady characters that do not operate within the laws of the United States,” Mueller-Crooks, who does not live in Hunter’s district, said.
A number of protestors said they were participating in a protest of Hunter as part of the Indivisible Movement, a grassroots effort to defeat President’ Trump’s agenda and support progressive candidates.