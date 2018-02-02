By Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

Cobblestone Cottage has been a staple in Alpine since 1998 serving a taste of the refined pastime of afternoon tea. Visitors to the little tea shop could always enjoy specialty baked goods, and hand chosen teas served at beautifully dressed tables with linens of lace and fine china. However, the tea shop owner Nancy McCrary was looking to retire.

The shop was purchased by a mother/daughter duo, Lindy Goble and her daughter Carly. When Carly saw that the cottage business was for sale, she called her mother right away and said, “Guess what is for sale?” That began an adventure to fulfill a life long dream. The team learned from Nancy, the previous owner of the shop, who taught them about the business and passed on some of her favorite recipes. Now one can go online to their website, www.cobblestonecottageteashoppe.com to book an afternoon or high tea, and be treated to a beautiful menu. For the Cottage high tea, one will enjoy a signature seasonal soup, choice of tea, assortment of tea sandwiches, fresh fruit, selected savories, dainty and delicate sweets and their signature scone accompanied by Devonshire cream, lemon curd and preserves.

If one chooses the Cottage afternoon tea, there will be a choice of tea, an assortment of tea sandwiches, fresh fruit, specially selected savories, delicate sweets, and a signature scone also accompanied by Devonshire cream, lemon curd and preserves. If you didn’t think to make a reservation, you can walk in for there Cottage Cream Tea that features delicious tea, a signature scone, devonshire cream, lemon curd, preserves and fresh fruit.

The atmosphere of the little cottage is especially pleasing as well. It harkens back to a time when pretty things are appreciated. The tea is served in beautiful china, and beverages are served in classic stemware. The new owners have not completely moved away from the décor of the previous owner, but the interior is newly painted, newly decorated and maybe not so Victorian. It has a definite country charm that is perfect for Alpine.

Many who have stopped by have given rave reviews. Carol Lovejoy enjoyed the high tea, and highly recommends stopping by.

