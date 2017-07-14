By: Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

Lately, it seems like a lot of people have left us. It leaves holes in our hearts. But by remembering our loved ones the way that they truly were, we can fill our hearts where we felt, and believed that holes have ripped through.

I would like to tell you all about a lady that I promise, you have seen often in Alpine. Her name is Deborah Hinrichsen and she was a warrior. A petite lady, especially when she stood next to her husband Rod, The Alpine Sun photographer who is always onsite at Alpine Events, representing our town’s newspaper. But her stature only belied her strength and her true presence.

Deb, as we all knew her, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2017 after battling one of the foulest blights that ever plagued human kind. Cancer visited Deb’s life three different times, and she battled with grace and strength. There was never a time when I saw Deb that she wasn’t quick to smile. She was a lovely person and her spirit shone in her beautiful blue eyes. Her spirit was stronger than cancer could ever be and she lit up our day every time she came into our office.

Many of the stories that appeared in The Alpine Sun, accompanying photos of community events were due to Deb’s ability to report the event’s activities, so they could be cobbled into stories. She was especially fond of children’s pictures, directing her husband to ‘take that picture’, and pointing Rod’s attention to adorable images.

Last week, Deb attended the Concert in the Park, with Rod and her daughter. While Rod’s not the dancer, Deb was, and she was escorted to the dance area, even in a wheelchair, by her daughter Ana, and danced. She loved music. It moved her, even when she was weak, there was a smile on her face and the joy still swelled in her, making her move to the melody. She sang with her church choir, and she sang even without them.

I was blessed when Rod brought Deb, accompanied by her daughter Ana and her grandchildren to the July 4th parade. Deb loved Alpine events, and nothing could stop her from attending them. Her picture was on the cover of our last edition because she embodied the joy of the holiday. In fact, she just embodied joy.

She attended all the Wall of Honor events, lending her support, and grace. She recently purchased a red, white and blue t-shirt to wear for the occasions coupled with red, white and blue earrings. When she loved, she loved with every part of her, and she showed it. No one could ever be in doubt about Deb.

She was a teacher by trade, and I can’t imagine a luckier bunch of children than to have Mrs. Hinrichsen as their teacher. She was always thoughtful in her answers, and I can imagine a group of students puzzling about something, and Deb’s contemplative and sympathetic answers to their queries. She always took her time to consider her answers.

To think of a symbol that most described Deb it would have to be a delicate pink pastel heart embedded in a diamond. She was beautiful, approachable, and strong. She remembered birthdays, strove to make days better for all who occupied space around her, and enjoyed the days that God gave her. She smiled in the face of adversity, and her light continued to shine through, even when the doctors gave her the gravest of news. She counseled people about life, and about the trials and tribulations of Cancer. She was very versed in what the disease had to offer. Recently when a friend had questions, she didn’t think twice about telephone conversations with that friend, assuring them that life was a precious gift, one that could not be given up on. This friend was amazed at her tenacity and courage. It gave him strength.

Deb Hinrichsen was so loved by all who knew her, not least by her husband Rod Hinrichsen who held her by his side, in his heart, and throughout forty plus years of his life.