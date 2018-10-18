A former Alpine woman who testified against her ex-boy­friend who was convicted of killing her son was sentenced Oct. 9 to attend a 52-week child rearing class.

Renee Fournier, 30, is the mother of Lucas Orlando, who was 19 months old when he was fatally injured while living with his mother and Brett Brown, 31, in Alpine in 2016.

Fournier testified against Brown Sept. 7 in his murder trial. Jurors convicted him of second-degree murder and as­sault upon a child that resulted in death on Sept. 12 after only slightly more than two hours of deliberation.

Fournier pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was placed on four years of informal probation by El Cajon Superior Court Judge Jeff Fraser.

Deputy District Attorney Chantal De Mauregne said the child rearing classes are required as part of the child endangerment charge. Fraser ordered Fournier to pay resti­tution of $162 and reduced her felony conviction to a

misde­meanor.

She received credit for several days spent in jail after she was arrested several months after the Jan. 11, 2016 death of her son. She had been free on $100,000 bond.

Brown will be sentenced on Nov. 28. De Mauregne said he faces 25 years on the child as­sault charge which is higher than the 15 years to life term for second-degree murder.

Brown didn’t testify. His attor­ney, Stephen Cline, had argued the child had skull fractures af­ter Brown was holding the boy, stumbled and fell to the ground on top of him.

Cline argued it was an acci­dental fall. De Mauregne argued the injuries came from a violent shaking. Brown remains in jail without bail.