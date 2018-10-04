After deliberating only 2 1/4 hours, a jury found an Alpine man guilty of second-degree murder Sept. 12 and assault upon a child in the death of his girlfriend’s 20-month-old son.

The nine woman, three man jury didn’t ask any questions during their deliberations be­fore convicting Brett Brown, 31, of all the charges in the death of Lucas Orlando in 2016.

Deputy District Attorney Chantal de Mauregne said Brown faces a likely sentence of 25 years to life in prison, which is the maximum term on the child assault law in which a child dies.

El Cajon Superior Court Judge John Thompson set sentencing for Nov. 28. Brown remains in jail without bail.

“The medical evidence tells you what happened,” argued de Mauregne to the jury on the same day of the verdict. “He picked up that child and vio­lently shook him.”

De Mauregne told jurors Brown was “hung over” on Jan. 11, 2016 while he was at his Arnold Way apartment, taking care of Lucas, his other two chil­dren, and his girlfriend’s other child.

“He smashed his head against a hard surface,” said the pros­ecutor, adding it was “the only reasonable interpretation.”

Brown’s attorney, Stephen Cline, argued the death was a tragic accident in which he slipped and fell while carry­ing Lucas and a plate of food. “Think the physics through. This is not a normal fall,” said Cline.

Cline said the boy suffered a skull fracture and other broken bones because Brown, weighing 220 pounds, fell on him. Cline said people die often when their head strikes pavement. He urged an acquittal on both charges, saying Brown had no time to react to stop his fall.

“This was a tragic accident which caused a catastrophic injury,” argued Cline. “He has a right to that acquittal if they have not proven (the case) with­out a reasonable doubt.”

Cline said Brown’s story of falling while holding the boy was a reasonable theory.

In rebuttal, de Mauregne said the boy’s injuries could not be explained from such a fall. She described Brown’s story of his falling onto the boy as “non­sense.”

De Mauregne noted that Brown told sheriff’s deputies and paramedics that Lucas was jumping up and down on the sofa and was injured when he fell that short distance to the floor. De Mauregne said the scene was photographed and no plate of spilled food was found on the floor.

“Hold him accountable for what he did to that little boy,” argued de Mauregne to jurors. She made the same request in her opening statement on Sept. 5.

The boy’s mother, Renee Fournier, 30, testified against Brown on Sept. 7. Fournier pleaded guilty to child endan­germent in the boy’s care. Her conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor and she faces up to a year in jail.

Fournier will be sentenced Oct. 9 and remains free on $100,000 bond. She had dated Brown about six months before moving in with him in Alpine.

Brown was in the Navy, and was on temporary leave from the Naval Hospital and taking care of the children when Lucas was injured. A former daycare operator, who took care of the child earlier, told Fournier she noticed several different bruises on the boy in the weeks before his death.

According to testimony, the boy also suffered a broken leg. His left arm was broken weeks earlier, and it was in a stage of “advanced healing,” said a phy­sician who examined the boy after his death.

Greg O’Gornan, a paramedic with the Alpine fire depart­ment, was the second witness in the trial. He said he responded to Brown’s 911 call that after­noon.

“He told me the child had been jumping on the couch,” said O’Gornan, who described Brown as being “calm and de­tached” as he talked with him.

The prosecutor said deputies found a piece of black tape in the fireplace and tests showed Brown’s fingerprints were on it as well as the boy’s DNA. The tape had been placed across the boy’s mouth and then discarded in the fireplace. Cline told jurors that Brown put the tape on the boy’s mouth, but it didn’t work and he threw it away.