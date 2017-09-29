By: Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

Families gathered at the Alpine Sheriff’s sub-station on Alpine Boulevard to attend their annual Alpine Safety Fair. This is always a fun event for everyone, as the Sheriff sub-station is opened for tours, and the deputies are introduced to the community.

Attendees learn about the Sheriff’s position in our community, and they learn about the Alpine Fire Department. They get crime prevention tips, and learn how avoid becoming a victim.

The Senior Volunteers were also in attendance and so was the mounted patrol which was a treat for horse lovers.

The kids got to experience a police car in the form of a miniature cruiser. It’s the perfect size for children to feel like a sheriff!

There was also another bonus, a free lunch provided by the Kiwanis Club of Alpine.