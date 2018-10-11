The Fired Up Sisters of Southern California, a support group for those who lost homes in wildfires,

held their first meeting in Alpine at the Alpine Library for women who lost their homes in the West Fire

Oct. 3.

“They are still raw,” said Dawn Hu­bert, long-term recovery case man­ager with Community Recovery Team.

“Rebuilding a home from a fire takes about two years.”

Hubert was on hand helping to or­ganize the event, the tables, the food, and greet members of the original Fired Up

Sisters of Southern Cal­ifornia and new members from Alpine.

“We are navigating through the insurance process, next will come the rebuild,” said Hubert.

“Our mission is to pay-it-forward,” said Janet Kling, one of four from the original Fired Up Sisters who showed

up to share and exchange perspectives with Alpine attendees. The other Fired Up Sisters, Joann Kling, Eli­nor Schack

and Norma Heeter, busied themselves setting out donations from Williams & So­noma, and other preparations before

the meeting started at 6 p.m.

The meeting was scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and was a closed meeting.

The women’s support group formed and became known as the Fired Up Sisters (FUS). The group was made up of

women who lost their homes in October 2007 by three wildfires in the San Diego region. According to the group

more than a 1,000 homes, ranches, and agricul­tural vegetation was destroyed. The women recognized that many

survivors were severely under-insured and needed help in numerous areas.

Renee Van Heel, of Rancho Bernardo, organized the sup­port group.

The women realized working through one of the main con­cerns was keeping the family unit intact, as well as getting

through the maze of insurance, rebuilding, and personal prob­lems to be addressed.

The booklet’s main sections detail starting up a woman’s support group and starting a donation warehouse operation.

“We just had a big ten-year reunion,” said Janet Kling, “We had 200 members originally.”

To attend future meetings of the Alpine support group visit the Fired Up Sister’s Facebook page, their website

www.fired­upsisters.com, or call the Al­pine Library for the date of the next meeting.