A man who was convicted of looting during the West fire in Alpine was sentenced Oct. 26 to four years and eight months in state prison.

Deputy District Attorney Shane Waller sought a maximum term of seven years and four months for Ardian Iseni, 30, whom a jury convicted of residential burglary and attempted burglary on Sept. 21.

El Cajon Superior Court Judge Jeff Fraser imposed four years for the burglary of the home of Carol Vincelett and her husband plus eight months for attempted burglary.

Iseni received credits for 224 days in jail including good con­duct credits, and was fined $594. He received a 2-year concurrent term on another case.

Vincelett identified jewelry, pliers, military ribbons and a mili­tary medal that were in a bag in her home that was taken by Iseni on July 6 during the West fire. Her home was burglarized after she and her husband evacuated.

“I am truly ashamed of what I did to them,” said Iseni to the judge. “The fact that they might not feel safe in their own home is, it just disgusts me.”