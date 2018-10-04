Alpine resident Elisa Peskin, owner of BITS Back in the

Sad­dle, a 501(c)(3) non-profit equine and animal therapy program, runs the program out of her and her husband’s ranch on Japatul Road.

Peskin likes to say, “Changing lives…one ride at a time.”

“It’s been a lifelong dream to bring individuals with special needs, healing with horses,” said Peskin.

Open since 2016 the program works with special needs

indi­viduals, ages 4 up to 75 or older, and traditional riders. Although she has held therapy horse ses­sions with riders as young as 2.

“I’m the only person that of­fers both,” said Peskin, refer­ring to traditional riding les­sons and therapy sessions. She also owns a mobile business named Farm Friends Therapy Animals. “We go to their homes, assisted living home, or facil­ity,” she added.

“There is increasing evidence of the healing power of horses,” said Peskin, “Equine therapy has been around since the an­cient Greeks and used by Hip­pocrates.”

“Everything is tailored to the individual,” Peskin said, “We have multiple packages avail­able.”

“We are there every weekend, Saturday and Sunday,” said Dan­nielle Walls, a Navy veteran. Walls’ five-year-old daughter, Mikaeyla Mathews, was diag­nosed with level two autism spectrum and has epilepsy. Walls commutes from Bonita to Alpine.

“I’m telling you, it was amaz­ing. I’m not an emotional person but as soon as we pulled up my daughter was awestruck. She went straight to Elisa. They started brushing a horse,” said Walls.

“I really like how she incor­porates every level of therapy – speech, occupational, and emo­tional,” said Walls.

“My son, Shane, is on the au­tism spectrum. We were looking for something that would break him out of his shell,” said Spring Valley resident, Krystal Ke­mery. Kemery and her husband, Steve, are parents of a 2-year-old and a 6-month old as well.

“This was three months ago when he started. Between that time and now, it went from him not going by the horse, to sitting on the saddle with his arms out, or airplane arms,” she said.

“He’s excited to go every time,” Kemery added, “We go every Sunday.”

She offers the therapy horse sessions to children, adults, vet­erans, and active duty military members. A special veteran’s day event is on her calendar.

“I have riders, that have physi­cal challenges, that are accom­plished riders,” said Peskin.

The kids’ attachment to their horses was never more obvious than when a student sent Pes­kin a letter and a letter to her horse saying how much she missed her horse, Fia.

BITS has also participated in Alpine’s Christmas parade and other East County community events.

They also accept donations. The ranch is located on a large, oak tree studded, private, se­cluded ranch nestled within the Cleveland National Forest.

To find out more about BITS Back in the Saddle visit their FaceBook page.