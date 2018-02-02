By: Matthew Earnhart

For The Alpine Sun

For decades, trash has accumulated in the creek area along Alpine Boulevard, west of Tavern Road. The creek is in a deep ravine, obscured by old oak trees and chaparral brush. This January a major cleanup was completed on a 1200 foot section of the La Fond property, west of the Rite Aid. The effort took over a month, from December 2017 to January 2018. Six clandestine campsites were removed, and two large 40 cubic yard dumpster containers were filled with refuse.

The work was done by Matt Earnhart of Alpine, who winched trash up from the ravine in large gravel bags. The section cleaned is now pristine, and beautiful to walk through. Some trash and at least one campsite remain on adjacent upstream properties