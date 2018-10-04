A jury on Sept. 12 convicted an Alpine man of re­sisting sheriff’s deputies and attempting to grab a deputy’s gun during a Jan. 10 incident following a burglary alarm going off near the Alpine School District building.

The jury deliberated about a day before convict­ing Kelly C. Carpenter, 60, of two felony counts of attempting to obstruct an officer by reaching for his gun and resisting an executive officer. The ju­ry also found Carpenter guilty of a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

A sentence on probation is possible and likely, said Deputy District Attorney Clayton Carr, al­though he said the maximum sentence is three years and eight months in prison.

El Cajon Superior Court Judge Patricia Cookson set sentencing for Oct. 9. Carpenter remains free on $25,000 bond.

A message was left with Carpenter’s attor­ney, Robert Von Schlichting but he could not be reached for comment. The defense presented an expert witness on police practices after the pros­ecution rested. Carpenter did not testify.

Deputies showed up at the building at 1323 Ad­ministration Way in Alpine around 4 p.m., but it turned out to be a false alarm. The building was secure.

Carpenter was in the area as he lived nearby, and deputies contacted him initially because of the burglar alarm. Carpenter apparently resisted arrest aggressively in a scuffle, according to the charges. Carpenter denied the charges in his not guilty plea at his trial.