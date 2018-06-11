On Friday, May 18 Boulder Oaks held its annual Western Days Carnival. The evening was a huge success due to our incredible PTA and parent and community volunteers.

Dur­ing the evening, families had the opportunity to purchase wristbands and tickets to climb on huge jumpers, go down fun slides, play a variety of games and participate in the cakewalk. There was also the opportunity to get your face painted, paint a rock with Jorge Estrada, the famous Alpine rock artist, or get your hair done in a crazy hair style! Event goers were also en­tertained by Boulder Oaks stu­dents as they showed off their amazing talents in the Boulder Oaks Talent show and by Alpine Dance and Gym Tricks.

Every­one’s taste buds were satisfied with a wide array of delicious foods to sample including the popular Alpine Kiwanis Cook Shack. Lastly, families had the opportunity to bid on many wonderful items all donated by parents, community members, teachers, and staff.

Western Days is Boulder’s biggest and most memorable event of the year. We are deeply apprecia­tive of the many volunteers that come together to make this night so special for our students.

On May 24th, Boulder Oaks partnered with Barons Market to provide our students with a Family Math Night tak­ing place at Barons.

Backed by research, we realize the importance of applying math­ematical concepts to real life problems. Using Barons prod­ucts, our teachers created a set of common core aligned math problems for each grade level. With the help of their families, students put their math skills to the test, solved their grade level problems, and received a special treat from Barons.

A special thanks to Bob Ring and the en­tire staff at Barons for support­ing and partnering with us.