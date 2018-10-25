The process for creating a more attractive main street in Alpine moved ahead on two fronts on Oct. 10 during two Town Hall meet­ings about the project.

The sessions to learn more about the mission to beautify Alpine Boulevard, the rural commu­nity’s main street, were at the Alpine Library at 1752 Alpine Blvd.

Between meetings, two more businesses agreed to join the project and another one vol­unteered to sign on, according to project or­ganizers from the Back Country Land Trust (BCLT), Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce and the Certified Community Wildlife Habitat.

“We have to respect property rights,” Jon Green, BCLT program and outreach director, told those at the meetings. “We have to respect what the people want.”

Lori Bledsoe, Chamber membership and events director, outlined the boulevard’s prob­lems and history. She was also ready to help people fill out county permit applications for planting plots that are on county right-of-way.

“We’re making this as easy as possible,” Bled­soe said. “The county has to be careful because of all this diagonal parking on the boulevard.”

Carlette Anderson of the Certified Commu­nity Wildlife Habitat is signing up volunteers to help maintain the plantings installed start­ing Dec. 1. Green said it was hoped the planting will be done by April.

The county, which requires permits for any planting on its right-of-way property, has pre-approved two types of oak trees and four types of plants, all native and drought-tolerant, for its plots. Green reminded everyone that drought-tolerant doesn’t mean drought-resistant.

BCLT has a grant from Lush Cosmetics that allows the land trust to donate 500 of those types of plants to the boulevard project.

“We’re getting a lot of feedback from differ­ent folks who want other plants,” but the grant received doesn’t fit with those requests, Green said.

As of the first meeting, four businesses and one organization were signed up ---- The Alpine Sun, Alpine Tobacco Company, Alpine Woman’s Club/Historic Town Hall, Rustic Roots Salon and KC’s Closet.

Alpine property owners and residents at the meetings had questions and concerns, but many seemed to be looking forward to a better look on the boulevard.

“I think it’s encouraging,” said Ken Dawson, a 50-year Alpine resident. “The approach is well thought out.”

Water was a major concern. Green said the plots will need about 2-1/2 gallons of water a week at first but that will quickly drop off to much less in the long run. He volunteered a water truck for once a year.

“We’re working on getting water in from Padre Dam Municipal Water District and/or other possible sources,” said Bledsoe.

Families, businesses, organizations and school children who volunteer to Adopt-A-Plot are also being sought, organizers said.

“My original vision was to have trees up and down the boulevard, but many owners didn’t want them to block businesses and signs,” Green said.

For more information, call the Chamber at (619) 445-2722 or e-mail backcountry­landtrust@gmail.com; lorib@alpinechamber.com or carletteanderson@aol.com.