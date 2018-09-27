The Alpine Woman’s Club awarded their annual scholarships for graduating Alpine high school seniors at their June luncheon and business meeting. Four graduates were awarded $2,000 each. The Club was able to provide a fourth scholarship this year due in part to the family of Gordon Mize, good friend of the Woman’s Club, who asked that donations be sent to their scholar­ship fund in his memory. The recipients of this year’s scholarships were awarded to: Tess Loarie, honors graduate of Granite Hills High School, who will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to study Environmental Engineering; Jack Starks, honors graduate of Granite Hills High School, who will be attending Texas University to study film and journalism; Samantha Bodger, honors graduate of Grossmont Middle College High School who will be attending UCLA to study com­munications and Carson Saflar, honors graduate of Granite Hills High School, who will be attend­ing Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

The Alpine Woman’s Club has given away over $134,000 in scholarships. In addition to scholar­ships, the Club raises funds to preserve and maintain the Alpine Historic Town Hall located at 2156 Alpine Blvd.