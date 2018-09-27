Money for students
The Alpine Woman’s Club awarded their annual scholarships for graduating Alpine high school seniors at their June luncheon and business meeting. Four graduates were awarded $2,000 each. The Club was able to provide a fourth scholarship this year due in part to the family of Gordon Mize, good friend of the Woman’s Club, who asked that donations be sent to their scholarship fund in his memory. The recipients of this year’s scholarships were awarded to: Tess Loarie, honors graduate of Granite Hills High School, who will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to study Environmental Engineering; Jack Starks, honors graduate of Granite Hills High School, who will be attending Texas University to study film and journalism; Samantha Bodger, honors graduate of Grossmont Middle College High School who will be attending UCLA to study communications and Carson Saflar, honors graduate of Granite Hills High School, who will be attending Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
The Alpine Woman’s Club has given away over $134,000 in scholarships. In addition to scholarships, the Club raises funds to preserve and maintain the Alpine Historic Town Hall located at 2156 Alpine Blvd.