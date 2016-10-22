By Susan Hogoboom

For The Alpine Sun

Alpine Union School District (AUSD) school board candidate and mother of three, Carolina “Nina” Gould, has lived in the district since 1992.

Gould is a University of California at San Diego graduate, having studied child psychology.

She has a teaching history with AUSD in the subjects of art and Spanish and as a docent for over 10 years at five out of the six district schools. She has also taught nutrition at the elementary school level.

“I taught many of your children, now teens and young adults, from kindergarten to seventh grade how to approach lessons with out-of-the-box thinking; exploring their own strengths; tapping into creativity; and making learning fun,” she told The Alpine Sun.

She is a past member of the Circulation Subcommittee of San Diego County Board of Supervisor Dianne Jacob’s Alpine Revitalization Steering Committee.

Her efforts, in conjunction with those of others, played a part in the advent of the farmers market in Alpine.

She has past experience in the fundraising, marketing, promotion, and food distribution at a local food bank.

Gould is a former Girl Scout troop leader and has been involved with the organization Mothers Acting Up .

She served on the Parent-Teacher-Association and was involved with the Chamber of Commerce.

She is currently involved with Soroptimists International of La Mesa where she, alongside others, helps make a positive impact in the lives of girls and young women, such as partaking in Operation Fairy Godmother, providing gently worn prom dresses to disadvantaged schoolgirls.

She is a former principal in the option trading business. Gould said the financial industry has helped her prepare for political, environmental, economic, and social changes. She said this helped her come to the realization that what some deem as “problems” and “obstacles” were, in actuality, “opportunities.”

Gould told the Alpine Sun that she is running for the school board for one reason: to set the stage for a stronger tomorrow, making it enjoyable today.

Although she does supporåt unification, she told us that she is in opposition of Measure BB, which would authorize the Grossmont Union High School District to issue $128,000,000 million in general obligation bonds and would authorize a property tax hike to pay interest on them. Funds generated by the bonds could be used for repairs, renovation and upgrades to existing high schools in the Grossmont Union High School District and to lease and construct new school facilities to accommodate growth.

Her goal, if elected, would be to leave no children, no teacher, and no school employee behind, in order to make the future for our children and our families strong and successful.

Other goals would include:

-A new high school to minimize travel time.

-Increased healthy food options without additional cost.

-Increased in-classroom support for educators.

-Expansion of after-school programs.

-To support and increase teacher morale to facilitate student self-esteem and to energize classrooms.

“We, in Alpine, have such magnificent resources at hand. I am looking forward to highlighting those resources, tapping into our history; our rich culture; our strong sense of community; and Alpine’s impressive work-ethic of “getting things done,” she said.

The above information was derived from an interview with Gould and from information contained in www.votersedge.org. It does not represent any type of endorsement whatsoever from The Alpine Sun or from any of its writers.

For more information on Gould, refer to www.votersedge.org or to https://www.facebook.com/ninaforalpineschoolboard/photos.