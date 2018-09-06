Kelly Boykin, owner of For the Love Gift Boutique at 2530 Alpine Blvd., Ste. E, next to Ja­net’s Montana Café, is holding a huge Customer Appreciation Sale from Wednesday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 30, to cel­ebrate her first anniversary.

Boykin said her first year at the shop has been something of a struggle.

“It’s challenging to let the locals know you’re here, to be aware that you’re here,” the businesswoman said. “Then it’s getting them into the shop. It’s really getting the locals to real­ize we’re here and to support the businesses here. They need us to support the local events.”

After the July 6 West Fire ravaged east Alpine, Boykin be­came an active mentor with the Community Recovery Team to help fire survivors and to plan ahead in case of future wildfires.

Those who visit her store find many affordable and often unusual items that are often handmade, clever, humorous, cute, serious, inspirational and sometimes surprising. “Gifts from the heart for the Soul” is the store’s motto.

Most of the merchandise is lo­cal or made in the USA, Boykin said. Almost all of it is artistic.

“Everything is unique here,” said customer Denise Higgins of Alpine, buying gifts for a Montana relative. “It’s not like a regular department store. There’s always something dif­ferent here.”

Higgins especially likes the store’s signs, crosses and Bible covers. She also appreciates that For the Love Gift Boutique will mail items.

Women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories; cups, signs and articles for men, and items for children from infancy through teens are offered.

Jars of honey glow with sweet promise. Gift cards deliver de­lightful messages. Custom gift baskets and wood items spark interest.

“I give discounts anywhere I can,” Boykin said. “I do not buy high market prices. You buy a gift, we wrap it. The wrapping’s included in the cost.”

Raised in a family of entre­preneurs, she always wanted to have her own business. Initially interested in food-related possi­bilities, the Alpine resident ulti­mately chose a gift shop.

“This was a godsend,” Boykin said. “I call it a good thing, where things align perfectly for you.”