The Padre Municipal Water District is hosting a community meeting about repurposing wastewater.

Postcards for two upcoming meetings on the “Notice of Intent to Adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration for the East County Advanced Water Purification Project” were mailed out by the Padre Dam Municipal Water Project.

The Padre Municipal Water District includes parts of Alpine, El Cajon, Lakeside, Flinn Springs, Harbison Canyon, Blossom Valley, Dehesa, and Crest.

The project is a partnership with Helix Water District, County of San Diego, and the city of El Cajon. The joint project is to create a new local, sustainable, and drought-proof water supply using state-of the-art technology.

Their goal is to repurpose East County’s wastewater local­ly and to purify, via an Advanced Water Treatment Plant, and transport the purified water to Lake Jennings for surface water augmentation.

Padre Dam Municipal Water District will be hosting the two public meetings on Sept. 27 and Oct. 2, at 9300 Fanita Parkway in Santee, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To review the Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declara­tion visit: www.padredam.org/99/Public-Notices.