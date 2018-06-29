Places to go for a fireworks show by Christina Lancey
Unless someone has the proper permits, handling fireworks in the Golden State is illegal.
In California the laws and regulations for fireworks are classified by two categories: dangerous fireworks and safe and sane fireworks. Dangerous fireworks would include large items, bigger than 10 inches in length or one-quarter inch in diameter, like rockets and sparklers. Safe and sane fireworks are smaller fireworks and include fountains, spinners and snap caps.
It is always illegal in California to work with dangerous fireworks unless you have a special display license, issued to what is called a pyrotechnician, or in California a pyrotechnic operator.
Sam Bruggema, is a pyro show producer for Pyro Spectaculars by Souza. Bruggema has worked with fireworks since he was 18 years old, and got his license as a pyrotechnic operator in 1988 making him just two years shy of 40 years of experience.
Brugemma said he enjoys hearing people appreciate the show he produces.
“Hearing that we have made the crowd happy, the cheers of the crowd, fireworks make everyone happy it’s about getting to that point, knowing that we made a lot of people happy,” he said.
This year there are several locations and events where you can enjoy a fireworks display:
July 3
Viejas Casino & Resort
5000 Willows Road in Alpine at Viejas Park
6 p.m- 10 p.m.
Fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
July 4
El Cajon Fourth of July Picnic and Fireworks
1675 East Madison Ave. in El Cajon at Kennedy Park
2 p.m. -9:30 p.m.
Fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
Lake Murray 4th of July Fireworks Show
7001 Murray Park Drive in San Diego
11 a.m. - 9:40 p.m.
Fireworks starting at 9 p..m
Santee Salutes 2018
550 Park Center Drive in Santee at Town Center Community Park East
2:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Fireworks starting at 9 p.m.
San Diego Annual Big Bay Boom Fireworks Show
Located at Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Embarcadero and Seaport Village/Coronado Landing
Fireworks starting at 8 p.m.
Ocean Beach July 4th Celebration
Ocean Beach Pier at the end of Newport Avenue
Fireworks starting at 9 p.m.