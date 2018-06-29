Unless someone has the proper permits, handling fireworks in the Golden State is illegal.

In California the laws and regulations for fireworks are clas­sified by two categories: dangerous fireworks and safe and sane fireworks. Dangerous fireworks would include large items, bigger than 10 inches in length or one-quarter inch in diameter, like rock­ets and sparklers. Safe and sane fireworks are smaller fireworks and include fountains, spinners and snap caps.

It is always illegal in California to work with dangerous fireworks unless you have a special display license, issued to what is called a pyrotechnician, or in California a pyrotechnic opera­tor.

Sam Bruggema, is a pyro show producer for Pyro Spectaculars by Souza. Bruggema has worked with fireworks since he was 18 years old, and got his license as a pyrotechnic operator in 1988 making him just two years shy of 40 years of experience.

Brugemma said he enjoys hearing people appreciate the show he produces.

“Hearing that we have made the crowd happy, the cheers of the crowd, fireworks make ev­eryone happy it’s about getting to that point, knowing that we made a lot of people happy,” he said.

This year there are several locations and events where you can enjoy a fireworks display:

July 3

Viejas Casino & Resort

5000 Willows Road in Alpine at Viejas Park

6 p.m- 10 p.m.

Fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

July 4

El Cajon Fourth of July Picnic and Fireworks

1675 East Madison Ave. in El Cajon at Kennedy Park

2 p.m. -9:30 p.m.

Fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

Lake Murray 4th of July Fire­works Show

7001 Murray Park Drive in San Diego

11 a.m. - 9:40 p.m.

Fireworks starting at 9 p..m

Santee Salutes 2018

550 Park Center Drive in San­tee at Town Center Community Park East

2:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fireworks starting at 9 p.m.

San Diego Annual Big Bay Boom Fireworks Show

Located at Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Embarcadero and Seaport Village/Coronado Landing

Fireworks starting at 8 p.m.

Ocean Beach July 4th Cel­ebration

Ocean Beach Pier at the end of Newport Avenue

Fireworks starting at 9 p.m.