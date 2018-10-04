It’s never too soon to mark the calendar for the 23rd Annual

Al­pine Village Christmas Parade of Lights & Snow Festival on Friday, Dec. 7!

The glowing Parade of Lights down West Alpine Boulevard starts at 6:30 p.m. at West Vic­toria Drive. The march ends at the free Snow Festival at the Al­pine Creek Town Center, 1347 Tavern Road.

The foothills holiday celebra­tion presented every year by the Alpine Mountain Empire Cham­ber of Commerce also has a holi­day lighting contest from Nov. 1 to Dec. 5.

“The Chamber would like to invite everyone to enjoy the annual Alpine Village Christ­mas Parade of Lights & Snow Festival,” said Chamber board Director Rose Signore of Postal Annex of Alpine. “Bring your children and the whole family. Watch the kids sliding down the snow hill — it’s real snow!”

The Alpine Creek Town Cen­ter is the major sponsor to date. More sponsorships are available.

This will be the first year that advance registration will be required for the rural foot­hills light parade, which draws people from around San Diego County.

Registration must be com­pleted by Dec. 5. Check-in just before the parade, also required, will be at the Alpine Woman’s Club parking lot at 2156 Alpine Blvd. at West Victoria Drive.

“The County of San Diego is requiring an advance list of all parade participants,” Lori Bled­soe, the Chamber’s membership and events director, said about the new requirements.

Parade registration forms are available now at the Chamber office in the Alpine Regional Center at 1620 Alpine Blvd., Ste. 208; online at www.alpinecham­ber.com and in Alpine Boulevard businesses.

Because of the new county re­quirements, anyone who doesn’t register in advance before Dec. 6 and check in just before the parade starts can’t be in it.

As usual every parade float, vehicle, walker or other entry must be decorated with holiday lights. The Alpine Boulevard march starts at West Victoria Drive and ends near Tavern Road.

While small treats or promo­tional items may be handed to people watching the parade, tossing or throwing items to the crowd isn’t safe and it isn’t allowed.

Well in advance of the parade the village will twinkle for the holiday lighting contest.

Anyone who decorates a busi­ness or a meeting place during November on Alpine Boulevard, Arnold Way or Tavern Road is eligible to compete.

Judging for the contest will be Dec. 5, starting at 6 p.m. The winners will be announced later at the Snow Festival.

The name of the overall win­ner will be placed on the Cham­ber’s perpetual Alpine Village Christmas Parade of Lights plaque.

Snow Festival vendor booths at the Alpine Creek Town Cen­ter are available now at $20 for non-profit community organi­zations and $40 for businesses. Since space is limited, early reg­istration is recommended.

For more information call the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce at (619) 445-2722. The Chamber is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.