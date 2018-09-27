A new effort is under way to beautify the commercial heart of Alpine.

Two town hall meetings have been scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Alpine Library to talk about the proposed plant­ing of drought-tolerant native plants along Alpine Boulevard.

The Back Country Land Trust (BCLT), the Alpine Com­munity Wildlife Habitat Pro­gram and the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce have been developing the “Adopt A Plot” project.

BCLT is donating plants and support for one year for the

proj­ect, the Chamber will help get county permits for the plant­ings and the Alpine Community Wildlife Habitat Program will assist with planting and water­ing, said Jon Green, BCLT pro­gram and outreach director.

“But we really need people to get involved,” Green said. “We really need volunteers to help with this project. We’re asking people to plant and then water the plants for one year. After that it will fall to the property owner.”

He said the planted plots from Tavern Road into the 2500 block of Alpine Boulevard will each need about two gallons of water a week until they’re established.

“After that they will need no more watering,” said Green. “Your taxes aren’t going up one penny with this project. You’re also helping the (Alpine Union) school district with a future planting project.”

Chamber Chairman Joseph Perricone, a school board mem­ber and owner of The Canvas Makers, said the “beautifica­tion process for our town only enhances the property values for everyone.”

“It’s a positive thing for every­one,” said Perricone.

The town hall meetings are scheduled from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. at the library at 1752 Alpine Blvd.

“We want as many Alpine Boulevard property owners as possible to sign up that day for the program,” Green said. ”The more property owners interest­ed in participating, the more the County of San Diego will see the whole community is behind us.”

That’s critical, he explained, because each boulevard proper­ty needs to be approved by the county on a case-by-case basis in order for the water-wise land­scaping to proceed.

“It’s going to be a door-to-door effort,” Green said. “We’re hop­ing all the business owners are going to come to the meetings and anybody who wants to re­plant the boulevard.”

Director Carlette Anderson of the Alpine Community Wildlife Habitat Program said the idea for the beautification began when she and Green were talk­ing about invasive plants.

“There are so many places where we could plant on Alpine Boulevard,” Anderson said.