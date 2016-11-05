By Neal Putnam

For The Alpine Sun

EL CAJON—A Dec. 12 preliminary hearing was set Oct. 26 for a Boulevard man who is accused of killing his landlord who also served as the pastor of the Grace Baptist Church of Jacumba.

Over 60 people left condolences to his wife and children on Facebook and various websites associated with the church following the shooting death of Craig Hodson, 55, on Oct. 16 at 36536 Old Highway 80 in Boulevard.

Hodson was the father of 11 children and several people recalled when he also delivered propane in the area. The tributes to him can be found on Facebook and other websites related to the church. One tribute called “Pastor Craig Hodson’s Celebration of Life” is on Facebook and his memorial was held Oct. 23.

Paul David Carr, 61, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in El Cajon Superior Court. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Carr on the property where both Carr and Hodson lived. Carr remains in jail on $1 million bail.

The shooting was reported at 7:22 p.m. Oct. 16, and the medical examiner determined Hodson died from a gunshot wound to the torso. KNSD-TV (Channel 7) reported that Hodson had earlier served Carr with an eviction notice.

The Grace Baptist Church is located at 44650 El Centro Ave. in Jacumba. Their website lists previous sermons by Hodson which can be heard online.