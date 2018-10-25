An Alpine woman has been placed on three years probation after pleading guilty to a misde­meanor charge of causing a corpo­ral injury to her husband.

The charge against Erin Eliza­beth Cutter, 42, was reduced to a misdemeanor on Oct. 10 and she was sentenced to time served of approximately a month before she posted $25,000 bond. No other jail time was ordered.

El Cajon Superior Court Judge Jeff Fraser ordered Cutter to com­plete a domestic violence recovery program, which is a mandatory sentence, said Deputy District At­torney Jessica Lees. Cutter must submit proof of enrolling in the classes on Dec. 13.

The case involves a March 5 inci­dent around 9 p.m. in which some­one called the sheriff’s department to report that her husband, Elkan Cutter, 47, had been injured as he attempted to remove two shotguns from their bedroom in their Alpine home.

The family at the time feared Cutter might be a threat to herself. The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detailed responded and eventually arrested her upon making entry into the home.

Cutter is banned from possessing firearms while on probation, said Lees.

The judge allowed contact with her husband.