Support children with cancer at the free Kylie Rowand Foundation “Red Hot & Moving to the Top” event on Saturday, Dec. 17, in Alpine!

Enjoy refreshments, holiday shopping and more from 10 a.m. to noon during the fund raiser at the Postal Annex of Alpine, 2710 Alpine Blvd.

“We want to take donations that will help the families that have been burdened by the effects of pediatric cancer,” said Bree Rowand, Kylie’s mother. “We’ll also have foundation items to sell, T-shirts and other things.”

The Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors present the “Red Hot” events to highlight member businesses and organizations. The “Red Hot” celebrations are awarded as drawing prizes at the Chamber’s monthly “Hot Topics Breakfast” meetings.

When she was 19 months old, Kylie was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer just after Christmas 2013. Pink ribbons fluttered throughout Alpine as the community supported the local Rowand family.

Kylie died at age 2. By then, her cancer struggle had raised awareness across the nation about child cancer patients and how the disease affects families. The Kylie Rowand Foundation has continued to help pediatric cancer patients and their loved ones.

“We have granted $50,000 to families for their mortgages, plane tickets for cancer treatment, utility bills, gift cards to grocery stores ---- even tires for the car of a single mom who had to drive her son to treatment,” Bree Rowand said.

She said the foundation also raised $100,000 paid to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for neuroblastoma research.

“The community of Alpine, we’re so thankful for them,” Rowand said. “We just want to come together again and help other families.”

For more information, call the Chamber at (619) 445-2722 or visit www.alpinechamber.com.