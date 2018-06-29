Summer outfits, enchanting hats and a steady buzz set the scene for the 2nd Annual Queen Bee Brunch on June 23 in Alpine!

The opportunity to celebrate the history of honey in Alpine and Harbison Canyon included chattering with old friends and making new ones in the crowd of more than 140 people at the Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd.

Wonderfully decorated tables themed to summer, honey and bees as well as the friendly at­mosphere in the mountain foot­hills made casual conversation easy.

“It’s beautiful,” said Rachel Stokes, who has returned to live in Alpine. “I love the com­munity and everybody coming together.”

All proceeds from the fund raiser for the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce and the Alpine Community Cen­ter will help provide community activities, emcee and Chamber Vice Chairman Bob Ring of Bar­on’s Market announced.

Jackson & Foster Heating/ Air Conditioning/Plumbing; Alpine Veterinary Clinic; Natu­ral Instincts, Alpine Jewelers, Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. — Chris Wiley; Grossmont Escrow Co. and Holt Travel & Tours sponsored the fun.

“It’s a great turnout,” said for­mer Alpine Honorary Mayor Peggy Easterling. “It’s a beauti­ful day. The tables look wonder­ful.”

Chamber and Community Center board members and local royalty ---- Autumn Maas, Miss Teen Alpine; Maddie Yeaager, Miss Teen Mountain Empire, and Alyssa Hobbs, Miss Pine Valley ---- helped with the event.

Special ven­dors, a well-stocked bar for wine and mi­mosas and free pictures at the Kathy Foster Photography booth kept the mood upbeat.

Party favors ---- decorated bottles con­taining honey donated by local beekeeper and Chamber Ambassador Richard Edwords of Kamps Propane — were a hit.

Everyone was thanked, in­cluding caterer Joe Agosta and his staff, the table decorators, pianist William S. Young and men who assisted with the si­lent auction of baskets filled with gifts and recreation expe­riences.

Models of all ages — many of them well-known local women — wore wonderful, often tropi­cal outfits that looked good on everyone during the Dana’s Bou­tique Fashion Show. The models sashayed through great music, much applause and cheers.

“You all look beautiful,” bou­tique owner and Chamber Am­bassador Dana Paskle told ev­eryone as the show closed with hit song “To Sir, With Love.”