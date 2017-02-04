By Jo Moreland

Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce

For The Alpine Sun



Put on your best bonnet and buzz over to The Queen Bee Tea on Sunday, March 5, in Alpine!

The elegant, fun tea celebrating the honey and beekeeping heritage in Alpine and Harbison Canyon starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd. It’s the first of many events during Alpine’s first big Honey Festival!

The Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce is presenting the tea and two days of festivities the following weekend on March 10-11. Alpine will be a hive of family-friendly activity as residents and visitors explore the foothills’ honey history.

“The tea is the kickoff to our Alpine Honey Festival,” said Chamber President/CEO Mary Rynearson. “This is all about promoting tourism and marketing our local businesses and organizations. The mission of our Chamber of Commerce is to help our businesses, organizations and community.”

A son of a Pennsylvania beekeeper, John Stewart Harbison migrated to the West Coast in the 1800s, moving in 1874 to what is now known as Harbison Canyon. Seven years later Harbison had 2,000 to 3,000 hives in the area and was the largest honey producer in the world.

“The queen of England even ate his honey,” said festival committee member Marion Roberts of Back in Time Vintage Emporium. “His work is a part of why we’re here today.”

The tea is an opportunity to enjoy a delicious array of sandwiches, scones and desserts by Donna Maria’s Tea Time while sipping smooth Earl Grey tea. Dana’s Boutique of Alpine will present a spectacular fashion show with the latest hot designs for spring and summer.

With bees and honey the theme for the tea’s Bee Bonnet Hat Contest, the winner will claim the festival’s Queen Bee title and a beautiful rhinestone ring!

Everyone who attends will receive a lovely rhinestone pin and a sweet Honey Stix treat. A vintage vendors’ showcase is taking shape.

Vendors or anyone who would like to sponsor and decorate a tea table can call the Chamber at (619) 445-2722 to participate.

Still to come the next weekend will be activities at six venues all over Alpine. They include a Student Art Show for young area artists, a VIP reception, the announcement of Alpine’s 2017 Honorary Mayor, displays, sales, a stage presentation starring actor “John Harbison” and more.

Tea tickets at $45 per person are being sold at The Alpine Sun newspaper, 2144 Alpine Blvd.; Dana’s Boutique, 2271 Alpine Blvd., Ste. E; On Line Bookkeeping & Tax Service, 2065 Arnold Way, Ste. 103; Postal Annex of Alpine, 2710 Alpine Blvd., Ste. K, and the Chamber office in the Alpine Regional Center, 1620 Alpine Blvd., Ste. 208.

For details, call the Chamber at (619) 445-2722 or visit www.alpinechamber.com.