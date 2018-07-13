BELOW ARE A LIST OF AGENCIES THAT MAY BE HELPFUL TO THOSE DEALING WITH THE AFTERMATH OF THE WEST FIRE AND BUILDING FIRE

• 211 San Diego Services: Connecting people with health, community and di­saster services.

Phone# 211

Website: www.211.sandiego.org

• American Red Cross

Services: Case management for immediate needs and client services.

Phone# (800) 435-7669

Website: www.sd.arc.org

• Assessor/Recorder/ County Clerk

Services: Tax relief informa­tion and vital records replace­ment

Phone# (619) 236-3771

Website: arcc.sdcounty.ca.gov

• CA Contractors State Li­cense Board

Services: Information regard­ing licensing and regulation of contractors

Phone# 800-321-2752

Website: www.cslb.ca.gov

• CA Department of Insur­ance

Services: Assistance with in­surance issues including claim handling delays, living expens­es, underinsurance disputes and availability.

Phone# (800) 972-4357

Website: www.dmv.ca.gov

• CA Department of Motor Ve­hicles (DMV)

Services: Assistance with driver’s licenses and vehicle registration.

Phone# (800) 777-0133

Website: www.dmv.ca.gov

• CA Franchise Tax Board

Services: Assistance with the process of filing taxes

Phone# 800-852-5711

Website: www.ftb.ca.gov

• Dept. of Environmental Health Services: Information regard­ing septic systems, safe drink­ing water, hazardous materials and private wells.

Phone# (858) 505-6700 / (800) 253-9933

Website: www.sandiegocoun­ty.gov/deh

• Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA): Public Health Services

Services: Health evaluation and health related services

Phone# 211

Website: www.sandiegocoun­ty.gov/hhsa/programs/phs

• HHSA: Behavioral Health Crisis counseling and referrals.

Services: Crisis counseling and referrals.

Phone# 211

Website: www.sandiegocoun­ty.go/hhsa/programs/bhs

HHSA: Housing and Com­munity Development Servic­es • Services: Assistance with housing

Phone# 211

Wesbite: www.sandiegocoun­ty.gov/sdhcd

• HHSA: Food Stamps/Sup­plemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Services: Information on CalFresh and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) resources.

Phone# 211

Website: www.sandiegocoun­ty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/pro­grans/ssp/food_stamps.html

• Planning and Development Services

Services: Assistance with emergency temporary occu­pancy permits and emergency temporary power permits, and general guidance on the rebuild­ing process.

Phone# (858) 495-5483

Website: http://sandiego­county.gov/pds.html

• Salvation Army

Services: Case management for immediate needs and client services.

Phone# (800) 495-5483

Website: www.sandiego.salva­tionarmy.org

• San Diego Gas and Electric

Services: Information and bill­ing and account services.

Phone# (800) 725-9005

Website: http://www.sdge. com/residential/customer-ser­vice

• San Diego Voluntary Organi­zations Active in Disasters (SD VOAD)

Services: Unmet needs assis­tance and voluntary organiza­tion coordination.

Phone# (800) 411-7343 / 619- 778-3582

Website: www.sdvoad.org

• Team Rubicon

Services: Fire debris removal and burnt/fallen trees sawyer work.

Phone# (619) 609-9870

Website: http://teamrubico­nusa.org