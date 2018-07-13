Recovery and rebuild - List Compiled by Isabel Hughes
BELOW ARE A LIST OF AGENCIES THAT MAY BE HELPFUL TO THOSE DEALING WITH THE AFTERMATH OF THE WEST FIRE AND BUILDING FIRE
• 211 San Diego Services: Connecting people with health, community and disaster services.
Phone# 211
Website: www.211.sandiego.org
• American Red Cross
Services: Case management for immediate needs and client services.
Phone# (800) 435-7669
Website: www.sd.arc.org
• Assessor/Recorder/ County Clerk
Services: Tax relief information and vital records replacement
Phone# (619) 236-3771
Website: arcc.sdcounty.ca.gov
• CA Contractors State License Board
Services: Information regarding licensing and regulation of contractors
Phone# 800-321-2752
Website: www.cslb.ca.gov
• CA Department of Insurance
Services: Assistance with insurance issues including claim handling delays, living expenses, underinsurance disputes and availability.
Phone# (800) 972-4357
Website: www.dmv.ca.gov
• CA Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
Services: Assistance with driver’s licenses and vehicle registration.
Phone# (800) 777-0133
Website: www.dmv.ca.gov
• CA Franchise Tax Board
Services: Assistance with the process of filing taxes
Phone# 800-852-5711
Website: www.ftb.ca.gov
• Dept. of Environmental Health Services: Information regarding septic systems, safe drinking water, hazardous materials and private wells.
Phone# (858) 505-6700 / (800) 253-9933
Website: www.sandiegocounty.gov/deh
• Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA): Public Health Services
Services: Health evaluation and health related services
Phone# 211
Website: www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/phs
• HHSA: Behavioral Health Crisis counseling and referrals.
Services: Crisis counseling and referrals.
Phone# 211
Website: www.sandiegocounty.go/hhsa/programs/bhs
HHSA: Housing and Community Development Services • Services: Assistance with housing
Phone# 211
Wesbite: www.sandiegocounty.gov/sdhcd
• HHSA: Food Stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Services: Information on CalFresh and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) resources.
Phone# 211
Website: www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/prograns/ssp/food_stamps.html
• Planning and Development Services
Services: Assistance with emergency temporary occupancy permits and emergency temporary power permits, and general guidance on the rebuilding process.
Phone# (858) 495-5483
Website: http://sandiegocounty.gov/pds.html
• Salvation Army
Services: Case management for immediate needs and client services.
Phone# (800) 495-5483
Website: www.sandiego.salvationarmy.org
• San Diego Gas and Electric
Services: Information and billing and account services.
Phone# (800) 725-9005
Website: http://www.sdge. com/residential/customer-service
• San Diego Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (SD VOAD)
Services: Unmet needs assistance and voluntary organization coordination.
Phone# (800) 411-7343 / 619- 778-3582
Website: www.sdvoad.org
• Team Rubicon
Services: Fire debris removal and burnt/fallen trees sawyer work.
Phone# (619) 609-9870
Website: http://teamrubiconusa.org