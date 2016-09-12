Chamber’s September Hot Topics Breakfast relocated

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce Hot Topics Breakfast for Tuesday, Sept. 13, has been relocated!

It will be at 7:15 a.m. at Mediterraneo’s Italian Bistro & Bar in the Alpine Creek Town Center, 1347 Tavern Road in Alpine.

Open to the public, the Chamber’s monthly breakfast meeting will feature Regina Lauridsen from the Internal Revenue Service. Lauridsen will provide information to help small businesses and the self-employed, as well as other businesses and organizations.

The cost is $20 per person. To RSVP, call the Chamber at (619) 445-2722.