A friendly crowd gathered for the grand opening on Oct. 18 of the Parker Properties realty office in Alpine!

Family, friends, business people and organizational representatives helped Teri Parker and her team celebrate with two ribbon cuttings at 2101 Alpine Blvd., Suite E. There was wine, food — even a mini-golf area.

The San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce, assisted by the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce, organized the grand opening of the property management and real estate sales business.

“It was more than what we hoped it would be,” Parker said. “We were just overwhelmed by how many people dropped by.”

A member of both Chambers, Parker is a broker-realtor who has been doing residential, industrial and commercial sales and property management since 1988. She moved her office from El Cajon to Alpine in mid-September.

Parker and her team members, realtor Andrew Bloom and prop­erty manager Taylor Burkett, are natives of San Diego County and very familiar with Alpine and the Mountain Empire.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to bring the jobs back to where the people live and do business,” Director Chris Wiley of the Alpine Moun­tain Empire Chamber said.