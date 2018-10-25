Members of the Alpine Com­munity Planning Group are not compensated for their time. The nine-member board acts as an advisory group to the San Diego County Board of Super­visors. This year seven seats on the group are open for election. Below are statements from five candidates running for a seat on the Alpine Community Plan­ning Group.

GEORGE P. BARNETT

I seek re-election to the Plan­ning Group. A resident since 1999, my wife, two of our sons and all of our grandkids live here.

My top priorities are:

One, involving townspeople in the community plan update; a Supervisor Dianne Jacob supported effort to define the future nature of Alpine while preserving our rural, mountain village character.

Two, strongly supporting the rights of private property own­ers.

Three, seeking opportuni­ties for more park land, and for supporting the improvement of our 20-year old middle school sports playing fields.

I am involved in numerous Community Activities:

Alpine High School Citizens Committee as a Member and former officer— working dili­gently for a local control Alpine High School.

Alpine Education Founda­tion: Treasurer and Director – working with others raising funds for, and delivering en­hanced S.T.E.A.M. education programs, to Alpine schools.

Back Country Land Trust: Vice President & Director - con­serving Open Space lands and operating Environmental Pre­serves (like Wright’s Field) for the public’s use and enjoyment.

Chairperson of the Public Action & Major Public Policy Subcommittee, Planning Group —reaching-out to Alpiners on major public policy land use planning issues.

Secretary and member of the Parks & Recreation Sub­committee, Planning Group — reaching-out to Alpiners to improve and expand parkland

I am endorsed by the Repub­lican Party of San Diego and by many Alpine Parents & resi­dents.

These are my positions on major public policy: One, Sup­port for Alpine’s businesses. The health of local businesses is vital. It is a role of the group to encourage and support infra­structure needed for local busi­nesses to thrive. To date, over $10 million in improvements to storm water drainage, curbs, sidewalks, pathways, and so on have been completed. The group has prioritized roadway needs, including better ways to protect our school children when walking to and from schools.

Two, support for Alpine’s Schools. Having our own Al­pine high school is critical to Alpine land use planning and zoning. Young families are not coming to Alpine because we have no high school. Estab­lished Alpine families are leav­ing Alpine for the same reason. There is every reason for fami­lies to move to Alpine, with its K-8 Destination School District of the East County; but for the lack of a high school. A high school will have profound ben­eficial impact on Alpine. It ful­fils the town’s character. And everything about a high school impacts the role of the plan­ning Group, whose planning for traffic circulation, roads-pathways-sidewalks, parkland, housing, electric power, water, sanitation, and environmental impacts is crucial.

Three, support for the envi­ronment. The planning group serves a vital role in supporting the environment by reviewing and approving property devel­opment proposals. It compels developers to ‘mitigate’ the detrimental impacts of their development projects on the town. Developers contribute cold hard cash into two special accounts - one for community parkland and one for school dis­trict infrastructure and facili­ties. And too, developers often contribute superb environmen­tal open-space properties to the community for its use as pas­sive parkland.

JAMES JOHN EASTERLING

Candidate for Alpine Plan­ning Group

Candidate for Alpine Fire Protection District Board

Born and raised in East Coun­ty, I am proud of my more than thirty year residency in this beautiful Alpine community. Giving back to the commu­nity includes multiple years of service on the Alpine Fire Pro­tection District Board and the Alpine Planning Group. I have consistently made an effort to take in consideration all opin­ions in choosing what is best for Alpine, the community I call home.

Endorsed by the Alpine Fire­ fighters for Alpine Fire Protec­tion District Board

Endorsed by Residents of Al­pine for Alpine Fire Protection District Board

Endorsed by Residents of Alpine for the Alpine Planning Group

MARY HARRIS

Alpine: A Unique and Beauti­ful Community

Alpine is a little gem in the foothills. As a member of this community, I have become in­creasingly concerned about what goes on in our town. I am now running for a seat on the Alpine Community Plan­ning Group (ACPG). My first residency here was back in the 70s. This was before any devel­opment. There were no traffic lights, shopping centers, apart­ment buildings, or housing de­velopments, with the exception of Palo Verde Ranch. We were truly a rural outpost.

I raised my daughter, seeing her through her school years. I had the pleasure of witnessing her graduation from San Diego State University, where she earned her Master’s Degree. Af­terwards, I entered into a new phase of my life; I began search­ing for ways to become more in­volved in my community. This led to volunteering my time for A Park 4 Alpine. My friend and I ‘parked’ ourselves in front of Ace Hardware. We engaged people in conversation, and asked them to participate in a survey for A Park 4 Alpine. The response was overwhelmingly in favor of obtaining a park for our community. I learned that after roughly 20 years of effort, by individuals on the the Parks and Trails subcommittee, to get a park built here for the en­tire community, they were not able to accomplish their wor­thy goal. This was not their fault. There were many factors that impeded their progress. I then discovered that the ACPG board member majority had es­sentially given up on the park. They voted to approve the transfer of the park money fund to the Alpine Union School Dis­trict, all $950,000, for the reno­vation of athletic fields at our middle school instead. This will empty our park fund.

I have a deep sentiment for our community. My desire is to see the rural feel of Alpine pre­served, which is increasingly important as more development threatens our community. But many on the board are pro devel­opment. The ACPG is in need of greater diversity. In order to create balanced representation that will address the needs and desires of all of us, differing age groups, women, and ethnicities need to feel welcomed.

We choose to live in Alpine because of its peaceful, small town atmosphere. We don’t want to see Alpine become an­other Santee or Lakeside.

I’d like to have the opportu­nity to serve on the board and I am looking forward to getting to know what is on the minds and hearts of the people who live here.

LOUIS RUSSO

The West Fire has taught us a lesson that I have known all along; development in Alpine must only be done with careful consideration for the fire threat in our area. Emergency access is essential. For years I have been the voice of reason on the Alpine Community Planning Group. My primary concern is the safety of Alpine’s residents and protection of our homes, animals and possessions. I have consistently stood up for intel­ligent, safe, development while protecting the private property rights of us all. In addition, I am the only current planning group member to have worked with a group of residents for a park for all of Alpine, one that has shade, sports fields, picnic areas and a leash-free dog park. Finally, I was the only current planning group member to have worked with parents to place the lighted crosswalk at Al­pine Elementary and the traffic slowing signs at Joan McQueen Middle School. A vote for me guarantees that you will be represented in planning deci­sions in our community. I will not place any special interests above your interests.

RICHARD MICHAEL SALDANO JR

I am a married father of three and moved to the community of Alpine, in 1996. I was appoint­ed to the Alpine Community Planning Group in 2006 and still currently hold a position. I have worked on several com­munity projects in the County of San Diego with various agen­cies and have met so many nice constituents in the area. I am a senior project/safety manager with over 30 years of experi­ence at a construction firm in El Cajon. They are a design-build engineering firm that specializes in commercial and telecommunication projects. Our clients require us to provide and execute a daily OSHA safe­ty program on every construc­tion site. Since I am the safety manager of over 53 persons, I take my position very seriously. My strong project management background has required me to be responsible for several mul­timillion-dollar projects. I am very qualified for this position because I enjoy interacting in meetings, financial planning/ budgeting, asset inventory and employee well-being. Employee well-being is very important because management and fire fighters maybe required to in­teract for several days at a time. Good public relations, interac­tion and safety programs is a product of a well-managed en­vironment. Alpine is unique be­cause we have a few conditions that are not seen anywhere in the county. We are a communi­ty adjacent to the Cleveland Na­tional Forest and we only have one fire house in our communi­ty. This requires creative think­ing which sometimes may be­come hard unpopular decisions. The safety of our community should be always be our num­ber one priority. Please vote for me because I understand the re­sponsibility a district position has for the safety of the com­munity of Alpine. I graciously thank the “Alpine Fire Fight­ers Union, Local 2638” for their endorsement. Thank you and “God bless”Alpine.