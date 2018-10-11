Small businesses in Alpine and the Mountain Empire can often find help through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

That was the message on Oct. 9 at the monthly “Hot Topics Breakfast ‘“meeting of the Al­pine Mountain Empire Cham­ber of Commerce.

“Start. Grow. Expand. Recov­er,” Jamye Pritchett Solorzano, economic development special­ist administrative officer for the San Diego office, told Chamber members and guests at the Des­canso Junction Restaurant in Descanso. “That’s our motto.”

Every year, Solorzano said, the SBA provides billions of dollars to help businesses get started, grow, expand or recover from disasters.

“Small business also includes working at home,” said Pritch­ett, who lives in Alpine and was raised in the area. “We want to deliver quality service for East San Diego County.”

The SBA offers free or low-cost counseling and training to help businesses thrive and be­come government contractors.

It also works with community development organizations and approved lenders to offer mi­croloans and SBA-guaranteed loans.

In other business at the res­taurant at 8306 Highway 79, Chamber Vice Chair Bob Ring announced that Alex Ward will be the new Chamber executive director.

Ward starts on Monday, Oct. 15, said Ring, Alpine Barons Market manager.

Ward is familiar with Alpine, the Mountain Empire and mar­keting. Most recently he has been director of operations for the Gaslamp Quarter Associa­tion in downtown San Diego.

The association creates ma­jor marketing programs for the thriving Gaslamp’s shopping, entertainment and dining dis­trict.

“Alex, I think, is going to take it (Chamber) to a whole new level,” Ring said.

During self-introductions, Carl Silva, Quartermaster of VFW Bert Fuller Post 9578 in Alpine told the group that over the past five years the Post at 844 Tavern Road has grown and become a meeting place for the public as well as a popular venue for gatherings and events.

“The post has voted to double in size over the next two years,” Silva announced.

It will be a very difficult proj­ect, he said, because ---- among other things --- the post is on top of a hill.

The Chamber will hold its annual Installation Dinner for its board members and Ambas­sadors at the VFW Post at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29. The $40 cost per person in­cludes appetizers, dinner and a spectacular sunset view.

To learn more about the Small Business Administration, visit www.SBA.gov.